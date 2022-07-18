The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee in partnership with local muralist Ann Thompson is seeking to raise $6,000 for the restoration of a Santa Rita Wine sign located at the southern entrance of Lompoc.
The sign's design celebrates the local wine industry and the city's connection to the Santa Rita Hills wine region that borders the valley.
Funds raised for the Gateway to the Santa Rita Wine Sign Restoration campaign will cover the cost of supplies, artist fees and future maintenance, as well as assist the volunteer-based EDC committee to achieve their goal to further beautify the city, a chamber spokeswoman said.
EDC committee members believe that city beautification is significant in helping to make Lompoc visually desirable, not only to community members but visitors, the spokeswoman said. She noted that beautification also brings uniqueness to "underperforming areas."
Once the mural project is completed, the committee will kick off another round of fundraising for a second restoration project — a sign at the defunct drive-in located at the north entrance of Lompoc.
To donate to the Santa Rita Wine sign project, checks annotated with “Santa Rita Wine Sign” can be made payable to: Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Community Development Foundation and mailed to P.O. Box 626, Lompoc, CA 93438.