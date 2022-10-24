Hundreds flocked to Lompoc Airport over the weekend to celebrate the return of Lompoc Theatre Project's annual "Lompoc Chalks Festival" after a two-year pandemic-induced pause.

"We missed two years, so it's like starting over, especially in a new venue," said Barbara Satterfield, president of the Theatre board and chair of the Lompoc Chalks event.

The weekend event, which kicked off Friday with food trucks and live music and lasted through Sunday, relocated this year to the Lompoc Airport for a number of reasons.

102322 Lompoc Chalk Fest 3
Children enjoyed drawing and playing chalk-art games at the Lompoc Theatre Project's annual Chalks Festival Sunday at the Lompoc Airport.

