The arts were put in the spotlight in downtown Lompoc on Saturday with the return of the second annual "Lompoc Chalks" celebration.
The event, which serves as a fundraiser for the Lompoc Theatre Project, included dozens of chalk art creations from artists ranging from young kids to adults, as well as free hay rides and live performances from musicians, dancers and a gymnastics group.
You have free articles remaining.
The festival, which also featured food trucks and a beer and wine garden, is slated to continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the 100 blocks of South H and I streets.
Any money raised at the event, including donations, will go toward the ongoing renovation of the old Lompoc Theatre, according to organizers.