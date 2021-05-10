The Lompoc Cemetery District was expanded by nearly 8 acres when the City Council voted unanimously last week to abandon the parcel of land adjoining Beattie Park and authorize its sale for $1.
The adopted resolutions effectively declare the unused 7.64-acre portion of the 50-acre Beattie Park as exempt surplus land and authorize city staff to proceed with the sale of the property to the Lompoc Cemetery District.
"I'd like to go ahead and accept staff recommendation on this," said Councilman Dirk Starbuck when making his motion to approve the resolutions. "This project has been going on for well over half of a decade. I talked with many people there at the Cemetery [District], Mr. Powers, etc. It's not a horrible thing that's happening up there; it's for the greater good of the city."
Under the Cemetery District's ownership, the acreage will remain open public space and is unlikely to change much for at least the next 10 years, City Manager Jim Throop explained to the council during the May 4 meeting.
He added that the Cemetery District has long-term plans for the plot of land that include establishing a peaceful sitting area and constructing a memorial wall for the placement of urns containing the cremated remains of loved ones.
"They would actually do more work than we do," Throop said. "There really wasn't a true need for that portion of the park for the city because it wasn't going to be an active part of the park."
Located on a hillside at the far end of Beattie Park and close to the cemetery boundary line, Throop said the acreage has largely sat untouched by the city since it was acquired.
The item on the agenda was a "long time in coming" and one that predated Throop's hire with the city in 2018. "It's been on the list to do for quite some time," Throop said.
Throop confirmed that over the last 30 days, the city did not receive any phone calls or emails from community members that would otherwise deter the hearing.
Residents who live near Beattie park, however, showed up to the May 4 hearing and expressed concern over park access and the preservation of trees.
"Access to the park is critical for us," said one resident who resides on Clemens Way, a housing area with access to Beattie Park by a public foot trail. "Clemens is a way to the park that we find valuable."
Another resident called in to express her opposition to the project, fearing that the Cemetery District would fence in the area and cut off full public access to Beattie Park.
One community member claimed "the park is for the living" while another pled for protection of any trees rooted on the land.
"We must protect trees in this town," she said. "Trees are as good as gold."
Prior to the council's vote, Ken Ostini, Lompoc Cemetery District board member, explained that the board had been working on the expansion plan for at least five years and that there is no plan to put fences around the area for purchase.
"We just want to have that for future generations to expand the cemetery when we need to," Ostini said. "Most of us won't be around when that happens."
In other action
The council voted 4-1, with Councilman Victor Vega dissenting, to adopt a resolution that would authorize destruction of several boxes of obsolete city records in certain divisions and departments. Documents to be shredded will include 1,860 workers' compensation claims currently being stored in 106 storage boxes, according to city staff, who say some claims date back to 1976. The date range for files to be destroyed is 1976 to 2010.
Members also voted 3-2 to approve Phase II of the Santa Barbara County Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness, with Councilmen Starbuck and Vega dissenting. The plan identifies key strategies and priority areas to address homelessness, and demonstrates regional coordination to assist the county’s efforts to obtain program funding.
The council also voted unanimously to:
— Approve the selection of capital improvement projects under the Community Development Block Grant Program for fiscal year 2021-22; approve fiscal year 2021-22 budgets for the CDBG and Human Services program funds for inclusion in the city of Lompoc's Annual Action Plan for fiscal year 2021-22; authorize the city manager or designee to sign any agreements or certifications that authorize the city to receive the funds; and authorize submission of the approved fiscal year 2021-22 Action Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at the conclusion of the 30-day public comment period (May 5) for CDBG funds; or provide alternate direction.