Locals decked out in red, white and blue turned out on wheels and on foot Monday for Lompoc's Fourth of July bike parade that rolled through the southside of town and concluded at Ryon Park, where a picnic event hosted families for an afternoon of patriotic celebration.
Customary to Lompoc, sunny skies prevailed and welcomed a number of outdoor activities commemorating the nation's day of independence from Great Britain in 1776.
The day kicked off at the Veterans Memorial building with a patriotic procession of bike riders — both big and small — and entrants on foot waving American flags as they traveled down Locust Street, which was lined with cheering spectators.
The parade concluded at Ryon Park for a family-fun picnic-in-the-park event hosted by the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Department.
Attendees enjoyed live entertainment by The Fossils, food trucks and kids' activities.