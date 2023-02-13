Hundreds turned out for Santa Barbara County's inaugural "2-1-1 Community Day Celebration" held Saturday at the Dick DeWees Community Center in Lompoc that featured over 50 local and county nonprofit organizations.
The event, sponsored by CommUnify's Energy Services Program, coincided with National 2-1-1 Day (Feb. 11) which promotes connecting people to free health and human services in their community via the county's 2-1-1 Help Line.
In addition to cost-free resources and door prizes, attendees enjoyed on-site food trucks, kid’s activities, and live music.
Patricia Keelean, CEO of CommUnify, said she hope the event is the "first of many more to come."
“With so many Santa Barbara County organizations on our 2-1-1 Help Line’s referral list, an event like this shines a bright spotlight on the vital work they do for residents countywide, and in a sense brings the ‘call center to the community,’ providing face-to-face contact with these valuable resources available to them," Keelean said.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Some organizations and nonprofits in attendance included Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, First Five, Community Health Centers, and Community Partners in Education. The Department of Social Services, ReadySBC, Savie Health, Behavioral Wellness, and Office of Emergency Management also attended and offered resources and giveaways, no-cost vaccines and health screenings and assessments for both children and adults.
Guest speakers included 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and Mayor Jenelle Osborne.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.