Hundreds turned out for Santa Barbara County's inaugural "2-1-1 Community Day Celebration" held Saturday at the Dick DeWees Community Center in Lompoc that featured over 50 local and county nonprofit organizations.  

The event, sponsored by CommUnify's Energy Services Program, coincided with National 2-1-1 Day (Feb. 11) which promotes connecting people to free health and human services in their community via the county's 2-1-1 Help Line.

In addition to cost-free resources and door prizes, attendees enjoyed on-site food trucks, kid’s activities, and live music.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

