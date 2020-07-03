You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc car dealership looks to support ailing employee with sales event

RocketTown Honda

Employees at RocketTown Honda in Lompoc stand next to a display noting the dealership's summer sales event and its support of longtime employee Ron Hirzel.

 Contributed, RocketTown Honda

A Lompoc car dealership is holding a promotion aimed at getting people into new vehicles while also supporting a longtime employee who is going through a health crisis.

RocketTown Honda, at 1224 North H St., kicked off its summer sales event last week with live entertainment and special deals. This year’s promotion carries added significance for the dealership, which is donating a portion of proceeds from vehicle sales during the event to a fund that was established to support Ron Hirzel, a 20-year employee who suffered a stroke in March and has been unable to return to work since.

The summer sales event is set to conclude Monday, July 6, but a spokeswoman said the dealership will continue to donate $50 to Hirzel’s fund for every car sold through Friday, July 10. Buyers should mention this article to ensure the donation, the dealership advised.

“As we considered a summer sales event, we naturally thought of Ron and how he is truly missed at the dealership,” said Sue Wilke, the dealership’s finance director. “The next logical thought was to raise support for Ron's health care costs as part of the event.”

Musician Richie Rey, Hirzel’s son, performed at the dealership to celebrate the event's kickoff.

"I've always been so proud of my father,” Rey said. “He's been a loyal friend of many people in the Lompoc community for years. His love of music and trumpet playing were an inspiration to my career. It was an honor to share my music with his friends and customers, and have the dealership raise funds for his health care."

Anyone looking to participate in the event, or to make a donation on Hirzel’s behalf, is encouraged by the dealership to visit rockettownhonda.com, call 805-741-2300, or email swilke@rockettownusa.com.

