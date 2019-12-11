The Lompoc cannabis industry achieved another milestone Wednesday with the opening of the region’s first establishment that allows on-site consumption.
Seaweed, a dispensary and lounge located at 1101 E. Ocean Ave., celebrated its first sales after an impromptu opening Wednesday evening, less than an hour after the business received its tax certificate. The establishment became the first in Santa Barbara County that allows cannabis consumption on its premises, and is the only such business between Los Angeles and San Francisco.
“It’s great to be open,” said co-owner Todd Mitchell, who received Lompoc’s first commercial cannabis license in July 2018.
“Changes within city staff and stuff like that might’ve led to some [unexpected] changes for us,” he said of the gap between that first license and Wednesday’s soft opening, “but it feels great to be open.”
Lompoc — and Santa Barbara County for that matter — has officially entered the retail cannabis market.
Although the business, which is the sixth dispensary to open in Lompoc this year, made its first sales Wednesday evening, it is not a fully finished project. The lounge space, which is in a separate room from the main sales floor, has a not-yet-completed bar and doesn’t yet have furniture, and the business is not yet allowing on-site smoking.
Mitchell said that area is slated to be completed and ready for use ahead of a formal grand opening scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21. That event is set to include merchandise giveaways, free food, third-party vendor booths and promotions on products.
Before that grand opening, the shop will have limited hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, and Friday, Dec. 13, with a soft opening set for Saturday, Dec. 14.
Nick Thompson, another of the business’s four owners, said he became emotional Wednesday as the first customers entered the shop.
“This has been a dream for us for years,” he said. “I almost cried.”
Although customers eventually will be allowed to smoke cannabis in the lounge area — and only cannabis; consumption of tobacco or alcohol products is not permitted — Mitchell said that management will encourage consumption of edibles in the lounge during the grand opening, since that day will likely draw a lot of customers interested in seeing the new space. The owners are also still addressing needs identified in their lease, he said.
Seaweed is located in Ocean Avenue Plaza, which is almost exclusively comprised of medical offices. Mitchell noted that many of the business’s management positions are filled by people with experience in the medical cannabis industry and he said he is confident that Seaweed will fit into its surroundings.
“We’re trying to be really, really conscientious of our neighbors in the medical community to make sure we show them that we’re really professional,” he said.
He noted that he hasn’t received any complaints from those neighbors, but acknowledged that there is general concern about the effects that a cannabis lounge can have on an area.
“A lot of people think it’s similar to alcohol, in terms of impairment,” he said, “but the majority of us realize it’s not that same kind of impairment.”
In addition to the sales floor and lounge, the business also has a separate private room for consultations with people who may have medical concerns or would rather consume in private.
The shop’s main sales floor also has some ties to Lompoc history: The shelving behind the main display counters was formerly used by Bodger Seeds, a defunct flower seed company that opened in 1890 and operated in Lompoc from 1925 to 2010.
The wooden shelves and drawers, believed to be from the early 1900s, had been sitting unused in a yard before the Seaweed owners took an interest in them.
“We weren’t sure how to bring them in, but it worked out,” Thompson said of the historic pieces.
Thompson said he’s looking forward to integrating Seaweed into the community. In addition to offering a place to unwind, the owners plan to make the lounge space available for rent for private parties and other events.
“This is going to be a really relaxing place to hang out, and another recreational opportunity for people here in Lompoc,” Thompson said. “We’re going to be a big part of the cannabis scene here on the Central Coast, for sure.”