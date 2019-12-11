A new recreational cannabis dispensary opened its doors in Lompoc on Friday, becoming the second such business in both the city and all of Santa Barbara County. The Ocean Hye Club, at 1017 E. Ocean Ave., celebrated its first day of operation on Friday morning with plans on hosting a much larger grand opening event on Saturday. Although the shop was not yet fully decorated or stocked, several customers were on hand to check out the new business in its first hour of operation.