Lompoc cancels Mother Son Luau due to pandemic

The Lompoc Recreation Division has canceled this year’s Mother Son Luau due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city announced Monday.

The annual event, which is typically held around Mothers Day in May, had been rescheduled this year to take place July 24 and 25. With the coronavirus crisis still ongoing, city leaders made the call to cancel this year's luau altogether.

Lompoc Recreation Division programs and facilities remain closed.

For more information on Recreation Division programs, call 805-875-8100.

Resources and information on Lompoc city services during the COVID-19 pandemic are also available at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources.

