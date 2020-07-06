Lompoc cancels Mother Son Luau due to pandemic

Kids participate in a game of limbo during Lompoc's 2016 Mother Son Luau in this May 7, 2016, file photo. The city has canceled this year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bernard Mesa, Contributor
The Lompoc Recreation Division has canceled this year’s Mother Son Luau due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city announced Monday.
The annual event, which is typically held around Mothers Day in May, had been rescheduled this year to take place July 24 and 25. With the coronavirus crisis still ongoing, city leaders made the call to cancel this year's luau altogether.
Lompoc Recreation Division programs and facilities remain closed.
For more information on Recreation Division programs, call 805-875-8100.
Resources and information on Lompoc city services during the COVID-19 pandemic are also available at
https://www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources.
Fathers and daughters move to the music Friday night during the first of three sold-out Father-Daughter Dances at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.
Girls wait in line for the limbo contest on Friday night during the first of three sold-out Father-Daughter Dances at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.
Rudy Gallegos spins his daughter Mylah, 3, on Friday night during the first of three sold-out Father-Daughter Dances at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.
David De Rouen and his daughter Octavia, 11, pick up snacks Friday night during the first of three sold-out Father-Daughter Dances at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.
Frankie Swartz and his daughter Alaila, 7, arrive on Friday night for the first of three sold out father/daughter dances at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.
Rudy Gallegos and his daughter Mylah, 3, eat pizza on Friday night during the first of three sold out father/daughter dances at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.
Fathers and daughters move to the music Friday night during the first of three sold-out Father-Daughter Dances at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.
Girls wait in line for the limbo contest on Friday night during the first of three sold-out Father-Daughter Dances at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.
Rudy Gallegos spins his daughter Mylah, 3, on Friday night during the first of three sold-out Father-Daughter Dances at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.
David De Rouen and his daughter Octavia, 11, pick up snacks Friday night during the first of three sold-out Father-Daughter Dances at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.
Frankie Swartz and his daughter Alaila, 7, arrive on Friday night for the first of three sold out father/daughter dances at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.
Dave Baker and his daughter Aubrianna, 8, move to the music on Friday night during the first of three sold out father/daughter dances at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.
Rudy Gallegos and his daughter Mylah, 3, eat pizza on Friday night during the first of three sold out father/daughter dances at the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc.
