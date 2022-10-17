101322 Cold Coast Brewery 1

COLD Coast Brewing Company founders take the winners stage at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

 Contributed

COLD Coast Brewing Company recently brought home the bronze for Lompoc at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival held Oct. 8 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

The GABF is the world’s largest commercial beer competition that recognizes the most outstanding beers produced in the United States.

Co-founder Eric Oviatt said an award of this magnitude comes as an honor — and a surprise.

101322 Cold Coast Brewery 2

COLD Coast Brewing Company of Lompoc won bronze for their "Brown Evolved" label at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival held Oct. 8 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0