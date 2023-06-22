The credit union in a recent social media post expressed its commitment to "making it even better," having served the community for decades. The announcement included a photo of the original ground-breaking ceremony of the branch held on July 16, 1986.
Construction is expected to last approximately six months.
Also experiencing change is Hangar 7, the downtown wine bar. On June 15, the business announced news of an ownership change after six years of operation.
"It's time for us to drop the mic and walk off into the sunset," an announcement from the current owners read. "The new owners are truly amazing people and we look forward to supporting them as they take the business to the next level."
The names of the new owners have yet to be announced.