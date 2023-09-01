Lompoc is beginning renovation of existing tennis courts and the addition of pickleball courts at Ryon Park that is expected to continue into November.

Renovation officially kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 5.

While under construction, the public will not have access to the recreational area as two of six existing tennis courts are converted into eight pickleball courts and the remaining tennis courts are renovated, fences and wind screening added, and LED lighting installed.  

 

