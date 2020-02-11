Lompoc-area students honored by local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution

The Rancho Purisima Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented several Lompoc-area students with the Good Citizen and American History Essay Awards.

The Good Citizen Awards, chosen by their respective schools, went to Cabrillo High’s Joseph Diaz and Lompoc High’s Elizabeth Valdivia-Ruiz. Both students also opted to enter the scholarship essay portion of the DAR program and Diaz was selected as winner of the chapter competition, as well as the DAR District VII competition, and has been entered in the DAR state competition.

The students’ essay title was "Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving it." The focus question was: "You and your peers are our nation's leaders of tomorrow. How would you energize America's youth to fully engage as effective citizens? Why is that important?"

The American History Essay Award winners from the younger grade levels were:

Seventh Grade — Carley Christopher, Vandenberg Middle School;

Sixth Grade — Mercedes Martinez Taijeron, La Purisima Concepcion Catholic School; and

Fifth Grade — Eddie Martinez-Gomez, La Purisima Concepcion Catholic School.

Their essay title was "The Voyage of the Mayflower."