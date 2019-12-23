Lompoc-area AAUW chapter inviting community to attend Speech Trek contest

The Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is inviting members of the community to attend its annual Speech Trek competition.

The 2020 contest will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in the Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza. It is free to attend.

The topic for this year's contest is: “Are men and women truly equal today, or are the suffragettes of 1920 still suffering in 2020?”

The participants who will give speeches on the topic are students of all genders from local high schools. Speeches will be judged by a diverse panel of community professionals and the top three students will be awarded $250, $150 and $100, respectively.

The local program is sponsored by CoastHills Credit Union, The Bookstore and Foursquare Church.

In addition to public speaking, the competition offers students the opportunity to develop and strengthen their research and critical thinking skills, according to the AAUW. Speech Trek aims to promote public speaking as an invaluable life and leadership skill.