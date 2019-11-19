The Lompoc Recreation Division will offer a pair of free swim instructor training classes this month at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The classes, which are being put on to train instructor candidates to teach course's in the city's swim lesson programs, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. Participants must attend both sessions.
The training, for candidates 16 and older who are proficient swimmers, will be presented in a classroom learning format. Participants will be presented with an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lesson programs, skills practice of stroke techniques, and given practice-teaching assignments that will give them experience in teaching program materials. Participants also will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants should note that the two-day course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally-recognized certification will be given upon training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Registration for the class can be completed at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.