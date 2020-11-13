Lompoc announces holiday hours for city facilities, utility service providers

A number of Lompoc city facilities will observe holiday hours beginning this month through January, although staff in public services, including police, fire, water treatment and wastewater treatment, will maintain regular hours, according to city officials.

Lompoc City Hall and the Lompoc libraries, as well as other city field operations, will be closed from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, officials said.

Most staff at Lompoc City Hall and other facilities will not be available for arranged appointments or other in-person services, or for phone service, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, and the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, officials said.

During its Oct. 20 City Council meeting, board members approved the holiday closures as a cost-savings measure for the city while seeking to minimize the impact on the public and city employees.

Utility services

During the holiday closure, there will be no solid waste collection and the Lompoc Landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. The trash collection schedule will be delayed by one day directly following each holiday, as well as on Friday, Nov. 27, officials said.

Information on the city’s solid waste landfill hours and collection schedule is available at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/utilities/solid-waste.

Additionally, the holiday closure will affect in-person services for utility services, however, payments may be mailed in, paid online, or placed in the yellow utility payment drop box located in front of the Lompoc Police Department at 107 Civic Center Plaza.