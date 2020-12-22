You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc AAUW named final nominee for Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize

The Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has been named the 10th and final nominee for the annual Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize for its longstanding commitment to equity for all.

Despite the pandemic, which threatened to curtail this year’s election events, the local chapter in October continued its 50-year tradition by hosting two nonpartisan election forums in Lompoc. 

The organization, with its mission to promote women's equality and equity for all, also expanded community access to its political forums by offering them in Spanish and English through live interpretation.

"We believe strongly in equity and equality,” said President Pam Buchanan. “How can you have equity if you don’t know who the officials are?”

Program Vice President Lucy Thoms-Harrington said this year the chapter was forced to make a choice: Forget about tradition, or Zoom.

"Forgetting about it struck at the group’s fundamental values," Thoms-Harrington said. "Cutbacks in local media had already lessened visibility for actions by city council and school board. No forums would mean a near blackout of local elections even while the national election attracted breathless, once-in-a-century attention."

Unfamiliar with teleconferencing, Buchanan and Thoms-Harrington managed to draft a five-person committee in early July that then began meeting weekly via Zoom. 

The members learned how to use YouTube, link Zoom to the organization's website and made a way for the community to still ask important questions of the candidates through its virtual platform.

Association members began to think, "maybe we can," and applied for a grant from local foundation Fund for Santa Barbara. The funds helped cover additional costs associated with hosting the two forums, which cost $2,200. 

By reconnecting with TAP-TV and KPEG radio to create a simulcast, the organization's broadcasts attracted more than 550 viewers, seven times the average turnout of past events.

Other 2020 Peace Prize nominees are the Singing Simmons Sisters, Business Book Club, tai chi teacher Yuka Freeman, teenage school board candidate Alexander Murkison, five leaders of the Black Lives Matter March, grassroots philanthropist Veronica Williams, social worker Tara DeLira, minister to the homeless Brian Halterman and his wife, Renee, and Wild West Pizza owner David Goldy.

The 11th annual Peace Prize ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 31 at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road, Vandenberg Village.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

