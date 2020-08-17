Lompoc AAUW branch to host presentation on implicit bias, led by Stanford administrator

The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is inviting community members to participate in an online program it will host this week focused on implicit bias.

The presentation will be led by Eric Abrams, the chief inclusion officer of Stanford University’s Graduate School of Education. It is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, and will be offered via Zoom.

There is no cost to participate, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP by Wednesday at lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net.

Abrams, according to the local AAUW, has worked on diversity issues in higher education for more than 25 years before becoming the first chief inclusion officer at Stanford’s GSE.

“He believes that ‘diversity is more than how one looks; it is also about how one thinks,’” read a portion of a statement from the Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the AAUW. “Eric’s insights will help us better understand the impact and urgency of implicit bias in the nation, in our state and in our town.”

The term “implicit bias” is generally used to describe when someone subconsciously associates stereotypes with a particular person or group.

The AAUW is a national organization that promotes education and equity for women and girls. AAUW membership is open to college graduates of all genders. For more information about joining the local AAUW branch, visit lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net.

