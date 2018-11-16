Try 1 month for 99¢

Pioneer Valley High School was briefly placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after Santa Maria Police received a report of a student having a gun.

The lockdown was put in place around 3 p.m. and lifted around an hour later.

Kenny Klein, a spokesman for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, said the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure and Santa Maria Police was notified and arrived shortly thereafter.

Lt. Mark Streker said that officers had detained an individual and were continuing to investigate. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.

