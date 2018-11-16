Pioneer Valley High School was briefly placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after Santa Maria Police received a report of a student having a gun.
The lockdown was put in place around 3 p.m. and lifted around an hour later.
Kenny Klein, a spokesman for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, said the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure and Santa Maria Police was notified and arrived shortly thereafter.
Lt. Mark Streker said that officers had detained an individual and were continuing to investigate.
