Santa Marians enjoyed the Fourth of July Tuesday afternoon, celebrating the nation's independence with music, food, games and fun.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department held its annual Star Spangled Jamboree at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center on South McClelland Street.
The event featured local band Rock Odyssey's take on rock and roll covers and festivities included food trucks and vendors providing a range of refreshments and goods.
There were free activities designed for all ages, from games to an open house at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.
Community members celebrate Independence Day with Star Spangled Jamboree Tuesday in Santa Maria | Photos