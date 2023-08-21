Area competitors caught air, jumped, kicked and flipped during Lompoc's annual skateboard contest Saturday at College Park, where more than 100 spectators turned out in support.

"The energy was so pure and authentic," said local resident and event announcer, Robby Hargreaves, who also threw down a few tricks of his own in the daytime competition.

"It was a great turnout," he said, noting that approximately 40 competitors of all ages showcased their skills. "The youngest competitor was 6 and the oldest was in his late 40s."

081923 Lompoc skate competition 04.JPG
Owen Martinez, 8, skates during a break in the action in the annual skateboard competition Saturday at the Lompoc Skate Park. Lompoc Parks & Rec in coordination with Surf Connection hosted the event.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

