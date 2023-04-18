The City of Santa Maria Public Library held another succulent exchange event Saturday, allowing participants to swap succulent specimens.
Residents were tasked with bringing pest-free clippings of their succulents to trade and share with other succulent fans at the Santa Maria Public Library. Succulent enthusiasts also had the opportunity to share information and tips with others who share the same passion.
Succulents have grown in popularity as they are an eco-friendly and water-smart gardening concept. Succulents are easy to grow and require minimal watering and maintenance. They come in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes to fit into people’s varied lifestyles.