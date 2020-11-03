Locals flock to Santa Ynez drive-in event on Halloween night

Nearly 60 families on Halloween night turned out in costumes to experience a cinematic screening of the movie "Casper" beneath the Santa Ynez stars.

The socially distant event, hosted by the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce, invited families to comfortably watch the Halloween-themed flick on an oversized screen from the comfort of their vehicles.

The outdoor family drive-in movie event was held in lieu of the annual Halloween Street Faire, which every year takes place in downtown Santa Ynez, according to Chamber Executive Director Linda Small.

"Folks were following COVID-19 protocols. We walked the lanes to check cars were in their safety bubbles and masks were worn if stepping outside," Small said. "We had rules on the big screen, too, as a reminder."

This year's event was sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Rec, jeweler Ian Rene of Forever Posh, Valley Oak Industries, Village Property, O’Connor Pest Control, El Rancho Market, Owens and Thore Tax Professionals.

In addition to treat bags, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians provided the use of its tribal land for the community event, Small said.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

