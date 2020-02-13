Local women leaders highlight challenges, aspirations at 'Women in Government' forum

“I found it kind of conflicting to be sitting here as a woman in a women’s forum, when I feel like we should be concentrating on seeing ourselves as individuals, not just as a woman in government or a woman in leadership,” she said.

Waite added that she is the only woman serving on her city council, and that she hopes to see that change in the future.

The question of low stipends for city government positions was also brought before panelists, who all said it was something they had to reckon with upon accepting their positions.

"It's difficult. It really shows our passions for the community," Cardenas said.

Soto said along with her full-time job outside of the City Council, committing herself means she works up to 80 hours a week in total to do her job well. She said she is lucky to have the flexibility to be able to do both jobs, an option many young people do not have.

Waite stated the need for change in pay standards in order for more diversity to be brought to local government.

"For me, this is the big stick in the spoke," Waite said. "The little stipend that anyone receives for being on boards and commissions in local government is what prohibits diversity, and women from being involved."