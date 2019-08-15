{{featured_button_text}}
102018 Stand Cowan 21.jpg (copy)

In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, Korean War veteran Louie Espinola of Santa Maria looks through jeans during the seventh annual Veterans Stand Down at the Santa Maria Fairpark. This year, supporters of the event will be able to make online donations through a partnership with Walmart.

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

Leaders of the annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down have partnered with Walmart to enable online donations ahead of this year’s event, which is scheduled to take place Oct. 19 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The Stand Down events are designed to provide services and goods to homeless and unemployed veterans.

The new local partnership with Walmart will enable online donations of clothing, hygiene items, sheets, blankets, storage bins and more.

Stand Down organizers have created a link for donors to select items and have them delivered directly to Stand Down clothing and goods distribution coordinators.

As in years past, drive-through donation centers are slated to open in September.

For those who would like to make donations online, a list of items can be found through the “Sponsors and Donations” tab at sbcountystanddown.com.

Users can follow the directions on that site to ensure donations are directed to Stand Down.

Once at the Walmart site (a link is provided on the Stand Down website), donors may select from dozens of items needed by veterans.

Stand Down has arranged for items to be picked up in person by Primo Heredia, a Stand Down clothing and hygiene committee member.

At check-out, donors should select the option for “pickup free.” After entering “93455” as a zip code, donors should select Walmart at 2220 S. Bradley Road, Santa Maria.

The pickup person should be listed as Primo Heredia, who can be contacted at sbcstanddown@gmail.com and 805-478-0412.

Needed items include new T-shirts, underwear, shoes, sweatshirts, children’s clothing, hygiene items, handle bags and tote bags, new sheets and blankets, trash bags, bath and hand towels, and large storage bins with lids, among others.

The items on the “Event Registry” at the Walmart site will change as merchandise in the store changes and seasonal clothing becomes available, and the registry will be checked by organizers several times per week to ensure the merchandise list is as up-to-date as possible, according to Stand Down leaders.

Donations will also once again be accepted at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The collection center will be open at Gate 5 in the Auction Barn from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 25, Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.

Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down is dependent upon monetary donations and government grants to provide services to homeless and unemployed veterans, according to organizers, who added that funds raised in the community are used to pay for food and clothing for veterans.

Contributions may be sent, with a notation that the donation is for “SB County Veterans Stand Down,” to: Good Samaritan Shelter, 245 E. Inger Drive, Suite 103B, Santa Maria, CA 93455. The tax identification number is 77-0133375.

In 2018, 530 veterans were helped during the one-day Stand Down, including 171 homeless veterans and 56 female veterans, according to figures released by the organizing committee.

Almost 650 volunteers aided during the event, and 121 services were offered, including clothing, haircuts, behavioral wellness counseling, legal aid, dental and medical screenings, housing assistance, employment aid, pet care, social services and more.

For more information, visit sbcountystanddown.com or www.facebook.com/sbcountystanddown/.

GALLERY: Veterans Stand Down preparations

This Saturday is the Veterans Stand Down at the Santa Maria Fairpark, and volunteers are getting ready for the event.  Unloading doted clothes, shoes, coats and other items to help veterans in the area.

1 of 6

GALLERY: Stand Down marks four years of helping veterans

The fourth annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down drew veterans in need of goods and services from across the county to Santa Maria Fairpark on Saturday.

1 of 10

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags