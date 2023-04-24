 Skip to main content
Local veterans depart for Washington on 'Tour of Honor,' to return Wednesday night

On Monday, more than 70 military veterans departed from the Santa Maria Public Airport for their "Tour of Honor" in Washington.

The veterans are expected back in Santa Maria on Wednesday. According to Maggie Cox, who handles communications for Honor Flight Central Coast California, this is the first time the tour flew out of the airport in Santa Maria.

Cox urged members of the public to join in making their welcome home the "biggest ever." Cox said Honor Flight organizers are coordinating a "spirited" return celebration to herald the veterans as they re-enter the airport on Wednesday. Those interested in welcoming the group of veterans back home are encouraged to show up at the Santa Maria Airport no later than 6:30 p.m. The flight is due to land at 7:12 p.m.

042423-smt-news-honor-flight-departure-003.jpg
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies salute as veterans and their guardians board the charted plane to Washington Monday morning from the Santa Maria Public Airport.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

