SMJUHSD Career Technical Education (CTE) Theater students received information on how to audition for film and theater during a workshop hosted by actor Barrett Foa Friday at Pioneer Valley High School.
The voices of students bounced off the walls as they warmed up their vocals with Broadway and television actor Barrett Foa Friday.
Foa hosted an audition workshop for about 50 Pioneer Valley and Righetti high school students then.
The early afternoon session offered Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Career Technical Education (CTE) theater students information on how to audition for film and theater, according to Pioneer Valley theater teacher Selyn Harwin.
The class started with warm-ups for vocals and body. Foa, who starred as Eric Beale on the military police procedural show NCIS: Los Angeles, focused students on getting in the space, to get grounded.
“We’re going to do a little mindful meditation, just a little practice they can take with them and have it in their back pocket in case, you know, they’re nervous for an audition or for a test,” said Foa. “It’s just a secret little thing I have. Then we work on some songs and monologues, just to give them some feedback and do a little Masterclass.”
Foa has been a professional actor since he was 18 and was excited to be in Santa Maria to work with the students and help inspire a new generation of talent.
“I've been working in this business for a while and I’m always asked to teach and I always leap at the chance,” he said. “I went to really great schools and I remember my teachers and how inspirational they were. Any time I get a chance to give back is just magic to me.”
“The chance to sing for Barrett is an amazing opportunity and I am so excited to have the chance to share my voice and hear feedback from such a talented actor,’’ said student Eli Chavez. “It will definitely be the highlight of my senior year.’’
Pioneer Valley senior Angelina Rocha, the president of the Drama Club and student director for the upcoming show ‘Chicago,’ says Harwin surprised the students with the opportunity.
“She just kind of came in and was like, ‘Guess what... We have a special guest. Who would like to perform?’” Rocha said. “So I volunteered to do a monologue and some of my other classmates are doing songs and other monologues.”
“Many of our students plan on pursuing performing arts in the future,” Harwin said. “Being able to offer them coaching from the industry’s best is pivotal for these students. We are extremely thankful to the CTE program for helping make this opportunity possible.”
When asked how it feels to have these types of opportunities through school and being able to share that with her fellow classmates and colleagues, Rocha said “it’s so exciting and it’s very shocking that, I mean a lot of kids kind of get bullied for being a ‘theater kid’, and so for doing something that is considered so nerdy and outlandish we get to meet people like this.
“That’s really cool to me and I think it’s such a great opportunity and so fun,” Rocha said.
As words of wisdom, Foa says encouraging kids to bring their own individuality to a character is what’s really important.
“I think sometimes kids want to do what they heard in the cast recording and yeah you have to hit those notes, you have to say those same words, but we want the individual to come out, we want your uniqueness to be imprinted onto that character,” said Foa.
As the class went on, students learned techniques to help them feel present, grounded, mindful and at peace. Foa reminded the students, like everyone, he gets nervous and can overthink as well so he hopes that students can take what they learned today and be more present in the moment and understand their body is their instrument.
“Theater could be such a home, you know it could be such a safe space and you can sort of escape from your everyday world into the world of another character or in a different time, in a different place, a different age and take someone else on and see how that feels,” Foa said. “But while also expressing yourself. It’s a very cool and very unique medium and theater does such amazing things for kids.”
