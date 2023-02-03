The voices of students bounced off the walls as they warmed up their vocals with Broadway and television actor Barrett Foa Friday.

Foa hosted an audition workshop for about 50 Pioneer Valley and Righetti high school students then.

The early afternoon session offered Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Career Technical Education (CTE) theater students information on how to audition for film and theater, according to Pioneer Valley theater teacher Selyn Harwin.

020323-smt-news-barrett-foa-005.jpg
Makai Capado, a Pioneer Valley High School student, receives audition tips and critiques from Broadway and television star Barrett Foa during an audition workshop in Santa Maria Friday afternoon.
020323-smt-news-barrett-foa-006
Pioneer Valley High theatre students participate in a workshop hosted by actor Barrett Foa Friday on campus.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

