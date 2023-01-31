Two local teens recently showed off their dance skills at the inaugural "Lompoc Teens Got Talent" talent show where they placed first and took home a cash prize.
Garcia Dance Studio students Kaiya Brown, 14, and Jenna Ramirez, 16, performed "a lively salsa duet" that pushed them though a preliminary and semifinal round, according to dance instructor and studio owner Laura Garcia.
The teens then moved on to win first place and a $500 prize in the finals held Jan. 20 at True Vine Fellowship Church hall in Lompoc.