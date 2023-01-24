Local elementary teacher Kristen Crocker co-wrote a script for a film called "The Snowball Effect."
Crocker describes the film as one of those family friendly rom-coms that you see on The Hallmark Channel.
In the movie, two news meteorologist rivals get trapped in the same small town that Christmas forgot, according to the tagline, and they must create the "best weather report to get their dream job."
The holiday movie premiered during the Christmas holiday and can now be seen on Apple, Amazon Prime or Up TV.
Crocker is an Instructional Coach at Taylor Elementary School in Santa Maria and has been working in the district since 2000, having worked at multiple schools in the district, like Miller, Liberty and, for the last three years, Taylor.
When asked what was the inspiration behind writing the film, Crocker said that in recent years she fell in love with these types of Christmas movies after sharing them with her husband. That gave her the motivation to start writing.
“I’ve always loved reading and I’ve always liked writing, but I was inspired to do this because my husband and I have gotten kind of wrapped up in these types of movies, these Hallmark type of movies."
Crocker admits when she first started having the newfound love for Hallmark films, she arrogantly thought to herself "I can do that, that looks easy."
“It was not as easy as I thought it was going to be. I am self-taught, so I went to the Cuesta writers conference, spoke to some screenwriters and took some classes online," said Crocker. “I get inspired by that thing that seems just slightly out of reach.
"Then I tend to go for it. It was a challenge for me and I really enjoyed it."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Crocker says she's always enjoyed literature, but had always been very intimidated by the writing side.
“I love the reading portion, and I’ve always imagined that I can do the writing portion, but it’s always been... I don’t know... It just always seemed very hard to me, but what I found is that the more you do it the easier it becomes."
Crocker says originally she wrote the whole script and it wasn't for a couple years before someone was interested in buying it. Once the producer purchased it, it was purchased with the caveat that they would need to do something called a "director's pass," which allows the director to go through and change things in the script according to time limits, time restraints.
Some storylines can be changed or characters removed because of location issues. Hallmark films are known to typically be lower budget and written and filmed in a short amount of time.
Crocker says the director ended up taking out a storyline because of time and there were a few location changes, but other than that the story was very true to what she had written.
“It was written probably two or three years ago, it was purchased in January 2022, filmed in April in Massachusetts, they were done filming very quickly and then sold it sometime, I want to say the end of October and the beginning of November to Up TV."
Crocker's advice to young writers is if they have an interest in writing to do it, to always just try it, and know that no one is good at anything the first time they try it.
“No one is a born writer or a born skateboarder, or a born anything. Really if you like it and you’re interested in it, stick with it even when it’s not very good at the beginning, even when it’s hard," she said. "And be open to learning and be open to suggestions because that is how you get better."
Crocker is currently working on future projects and she confirmed she has written one completed script and is in the middle of another and describes them as family feature films. The completed script is placed in the quarterfinals for three different screenwriting competitions and Crocker is waiting to see if it moves onto the semifinals for one of the competitions.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.