Local elementary teacher Kristen Crocker co-wrote a script for a film called "The Snowball Effect."

Crocker describes the film as one of those family friendly rom-coms that you see on The Hallmark Channel.

In the movie, two news meteorologist rivals get trapped in the same small town that Christmas forgot, according to the tagline, and they must create the "best weather report to get their dream job."

