Righetti High School Counselors and other Cash For College educational partners recently ensured that seniors who live in Guadalupe had the assistance they needed to complete their FAFSA/CADAA applications before the March 2 deadline.
Another Cash For College was held inside the RHS library on Tuesday.
Parents and students are urged to come to a campus to receive help completing their FAFSA or California Dream Act application so they can be eligible for scholarships, work-study, grants, and loans, as well as the Hancock Promise, according to Warrior School Counselor Eric Blanco. The workshops in English and Spanish are being put on by Cal-SOAP, the Student Aid Commission, Cuesta and Allan Hancock colleges.