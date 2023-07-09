Chrislaina Anderson is a local student heading into her junior year of high school at Orcutt Academy and, although she is way ahead in her studies compared to the average student, she is in no rush to speed through the chapters of her life.

“I think a lot about my 10-year plan and I’ve been thinking a lot about how I want to finish high school — finish all four years despite being so ahead,” said Anderson. “I want to get the high school experience because I do believe that I grow more as a person each day I go to high school and it’s something that is not really easy to get anywhere else.”

Anderson recently turned 16 and is still a student at Orcutt Academy. But she's also a graduate of Allan Hancock College, something she achieved at the age of 15 after receiving her Associates degree in math and science with high honors in the spring. Anderson believes she may be the youngest ever graduate of Hancock College and the school confirmed she was the youngest graduate in the class of 2023.

060623-smt-news-chrislaina 05

Chrislaina Anderson and her family attend a luau on Fort DeRussy in Hawaii. 

Skype_Picture_2023_07_06T23_32_37_670Z.jpeg

Lieutenant Colonel Doug Anderson, Chrislaina’s father, left, and Cadet Captain Aiden Bajema, right, promote Chrislaina to her Airman First Class in Civil Air Patrol.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

