Chrislaina Anderson is a local student heading into her junior year of high school at Orcutt Academy and, although she is way ahead in her studies compared to the average student, she is in no rush to speed through the chapters of her life.
“I think a lot about my 10-year plan and I’ve been thinking a lot about how I want to finish high school — finish all four years despite being so ahead,” said Anderson. “I want to get the high school experience because I do believe that I grow more as a person each day I go to high school and it’s something that is not really easy to get anywhere else.”
Anderson recently turned 16 and is still a student at Orcutt Academy. But she's also a graduate of Allan Hancock College, something she achieved at the age of 15 after receiving her Associates degree in math and science with high honors in the spring. Anderson believes she may be the youngest ever graduate of Hancock College and the school confirmed she was the youngest graduate in the class of 2023.
Anderson started taking college classes for the purpose of getting ahead and “getting those college credits” because education is something that is valued in her family. Anderson started her college courses the summer before her freshman year of high school.
“I had just turned 14, finished eighth grade and I had gone and taken my first class and I haven’t quite stopped since then,” said Anderson. “Getting this degree was one of those side projects that kind of just happened.”
Anderson has compiled a list of accomplishments over the last few years. She won two national essay contests through AIAA (American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics), one in the seventh grade and another in eighth grade. Anderson won the international Military Kids Have Talent contest with an original song she wrote through the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.
“I am very proud of Chrislaina," said Anderson's father, Doug. "She is driven to succeed and does her best in everything that she does. That is all that I expect from any of my children — that they do their best.
"The grade is nice, but what is important is that they do their best. As a retired teacher, I find that when students do their best, the grade usually works out in their favor.”
Anderson says along with balancing out her high school and college classes, she is always trying to be involved. For example, she started an aviation club at Orcutt Academy and she also participates in her school band which she “takes a lot of pride in."
“I play multiple instruments," Anderson said. "I’m in the marching band and I play the trumpet. I’m in the jazz band and I play the piano for them,” said Anderson. “I participate in my church with youth activities especially in music, I just recently played the piano to accompany the choir.”
Anderson also partakes in extracurriculars such as Civil Air Patrol, where she enjoys networking with people and gaining leadership skills. She constantly keeps in mind balance as a priority in life knowing she is a sister, daughter, student and “just a regular teenager.”
Originally, Anderson’s goal was to go into aerospace engineering after graduating high school, with a concentration on astronautics. Yet, recently she’s been considering other fields she may be interested in, like studying medicine, specifically pediatric cardiology or psychiatry.
“After high school, I plan on transferring to a UC or CSU, like UC San Diego or UCLA and pursuing a STEM career and from there just hoping for the best and landing in a successful space,” she said.
Throughout Anderson's college career, she learned much about herself as an individual and a student. She's picked up different studying techniques, improved her time management and got rid of certain habits.
“I also have become more comfortable with myself, and with what I want to do. This year I’m hoping to do more in the band,” said Anderson. “I’m trying out for drum major, at the moment I’ve talked to a couple of students and I’m thinking about running for class president to help with fundraising and to guide that.”
Anderson says she wants to be an inspiration to the people around her and help them understand that “there really isn't much in your way to stop you from doing what you love.”
“I’m able to pursue a career that I am very interested in and I want to spend my life doing, but I also do things like hanging out with friends, spending time with my family and playing the piano because music is a big part of my life,” she said.
Anderson shares some advice for school, like splitting up studying and not trying to get it all done at one sitting, studying in new environments rather than just at home, like at a coffee shop, and not being afraid to ask for help.
“Take advantage of every opportunity that’s given to you even though you may not see yourself benefiting from it, you will in some way or another,” said Anderson. “Whether that be emotionally, mentally, or physically — it may not show up right away, but it will. Experiences, especially as a youth, are so important, like me going out and trying new things was so much more valuable than me sitting at home watching TV.”
“Balance” and “opportunity" are two words that surround the successes Anderson has been able to achieve during her first 16 years of life.
Alongside taking advantage of all opportunities, it is necessary for people to know where their limit is according to Anderson. “You want to make sure that you’re not afraid of reaching your limit, but you don’t wanna push yourself past your limit.”
