Elijah Espino has been awarded a full scholarship for FCCLA’s Japanese Exchange Program

Pioneer Valley High School student Elijah Espino has been awarded a full scholarship into a Japanese exchange program.

The scholarship opportunity, which is funded by the Kikkoman Corporation, Family, Career, Community, Leaders of America and administered by Youth For Understanding USA, allows selected FCCLA students to travel to Japan for four to six weeks.

The program emphasizes family living as the core of the overseas learning experience, the opportunity to experience the day-to-day life of another country and its people, and the awareness of international issues.

