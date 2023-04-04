Pioneer Valley High School student Elijah Espino has been awarded a full scholarship into a Japanese exchange program.
The scholarship opportunity, which is funded by the Kikkoman Corporation, Family, Career, Community, Leaders of America and administered by Youth For Understanding USA, allows selected FCCLA students to travel to Japan for four to six weeks.
The program emphasizes family living as the core of the overseas learning experience, the opportunity to experience the day-to-day life of another country and its people, and the awareness of international issues.
Espino is a junior and FCCLA apparel student from Pioneer Valley. He says it was always his dream to travel, especially to visit Japan.
“But thanks to FCCLA, I don’t just get to visit. Soon, I will have the opportunity to live there and learn the wonders of Japan as well as see what their education and lifestyle is like," Espino said. "I am forever grateful for this chance and my family is as well. Thank you to FCCLA and the Kikkoman Corporation and Youth For Understanding for this opportunity.’’
Espino completed the application and aced several interviews before being selected. The tuition for the program is about $9,000.
“Elijah is a wonderful candidate for the FCCLA Japan Exchange Program,’’ said Jenn Montanez, Pioneer Valley's FCCLA advisor and Family and Consumer Science teacher. “I look forward to hearing all about his time in Japan and our Pioneer Valley chapter will benefit from his experiences learning from another culture.”