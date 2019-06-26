Lompoc’s largest annual festival will return to Ryon Park this month to unofficially usher in the start of summer.
The 67th Lompoc Flower Festival is set to kick off on Wednesday, June 26, and continue through Sunday, June 30. The five-day event, themed “Summertime Fun & Friends,” will include live music, food booths, arts and crafts vendors, and a carnival, among other features. This year will also see the return of a flower show to the event, which will include a series of pro wrestling shows.
Admission to the park will be free on Wednesday, but will be $5 for people 13 and older from Thursday through Sunday. Admission will be free at all times for children ages 12 and younger. Four-day admission passes are available for $15 from the Lompoc Valley Festival Association.
Murder charges were filed Tuesday against the Santa Maria tractor-trailer driver who killed two people in a multivehicle crash on Highway 135 near Orcutt in February.
Prosecutors claim 56-year-old Gil Pena could barely keep his eyes open Feb. 7 and blew through a red light on Foster Road, moments before his tractor-trailer slammed into the back of a sedan, leading to a six-vehicle pileup.
Two people were killed in the crash — 60-year-old Orcutt resident Rickie Motley and 24-year-old Solvang resident Jesse Donald Gluyas — and southbound traffic on Highway 135 was snarled for more than eight hours.
One dog’s animosity toward a mail carrier has led to the suspension of mail delivery for dozens of homes in a northwest Santa Maria neighborhood.
The suspension began June 6 after the dog charged at a United States Postal Service carrier who was delivering mail to a neighboring home, according to Postal Service spokeswoman Meiko Patton.
The carrier placed his satchel in front of his body to protect himself and blew his air horn, scaring the dog off, Patton said.
A Santa Maria man killed in a shooting at the Casa Grande Mobile Estates was remembered Tuesday as an avid golfer with a "cheerful and happy" personality.
Kurt Bracke, 70, was shot and killed Friday alongside his friend, Richard Hanen, 78, in what police are calling an ongoing dispute and imminent eviction that turned deadly.
Law enforcement officials believe the suspect, 64-year-old Claude Adams, died alongside his wife, Sherry, 65, and son, Seth, 33, in an apparent explosion and fire in his mobile home unit.
Santa Maria Southside had eight hits to Orcutt American's four Tuesday night. However, Orcutt American's batters drew 21 walks to Southside's four.
Thus, Orcutt American won this District 65 Little League 10-11-12-year-olds Tournament winner's bracket semifinal 13-4 on field one at Johns-Manville Park in Lompoc.
Orcutt American will play host Lompoc at 6 p.m. Thursday night in the winner's bracket final of the double elimination tournament. The winner will move into the championship round that will take place at 12 p.m. Saturday on field one.
Central Coast amateur radio operators gathered Saturday and Sunday at impromptu broadcast stations varying from a football field to the base of a 400-foot-tall antenna.
Their purpose: to call into the void for 24-straight hours.
Their goal: to contact as many other operators as possible playing along in some 1,500 American Radio Relay League Field Day venues across North America.
Andrew Gonzalez left little doubt that it was over.
With Santa Maria leading Lompoc 11-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Gonzalez crushed a pitch, sending the ball to deep center field.
The blast was plenty deep enough to score Raymond Rodriguez from first base. And it was certainly enough to lift Santa Maria to a District 6 championship.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services is launching a "return to owner amnesty" and waiving redemption fees from June 25 to July 6 to allow owners to reclaim lost pets.
The impound fees, which typically range from $75 to $300, will be waived as the county prepares for an influx of lost pets in the days leading up to the Fourth of July.
The fees are waived regardless of the animal's length of the stay, an Animal Services spokesman said.
Pet owners who are missing an animal should contact their shelter immediately. Proof of ownership in the form of veterinary records, microchips and/or photos are required to claim a pet.
The "return to owner amnesty" does not apply to dogs that have been confiscated, are on a bite quarantine or are under investigation.
Animals under medical treatment are subject to medical fees and continuing care, the spokesman said.
Pet owners can stop by the shelter in Santa Maria at 548 W. Foster Road, in Lompoc at 1501 W. Central Ave. or in Santa Barbara at 5473 Overpass Road.
The hours for all locations are 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
A Santa Barbara County sheriff's detective on Friday saved a 1-year-old girl who stopped breathing by administering first aid while on patrol in Orcutt.
Around 1:20 p.m., Detective Christopher MacAuley was on patrol in the 3300 block of Orcutt Road when a man driving an SUV flagged him down, a department spokesman said.
The man said his 1-year-old daughter had recently been eating and had stopped breathing.
The girl was unresponsive and had begun to turn blue.
MacAuley immediately provided first aid, including back blows, a finger-sweep to remove any logged items in the child’s airway and chest compressions, the spokesman said.
MacAuley’s actions caused a small piece of plastic to dislodge from the child’s mouth. After first aid was provided, the child began to breathe on her own.
Emergency personnel arrived and treated the child, who became responsive and was moving around on her own.
The child is expected to make a full recovery, the spokesman said.
Lompoc struck early. Santa Maria struck often.
Santa Maria's approach won out.
Lompoc took an early 3-0 lead in Tuesday's District 6 13-year-old elimination game. Santa Maria then scored six straight runs and then did enough to hold on to beat Lompoc 11-8.
Family affair: Emily Rich crowned 2019 Flower Festival queen, joining list that includes three of her sisters
When Emily Rich was crowned the 2019 Flower Festival queen during a coronation ceremony Saturday night, she not only secured her place in the history of one of the Lompoc Valley’s oldest institutions, but she also carried on a family tradition.
The 17-year-old Emily, a rising senior at Cabrillo High School, became the fourth member of the Rich family to hold the Flower Festival queen title.
Her sisters Miranda Rich in 2007, Christina “Charlie” Rich in 2008 and Karina Rich in 2012 also captured the coveted crown.
Twenty tons of harvested cannabis were seized and 350,000 plants were destroyed in a raid on an allegedly illegal cannabis cultivation site outside Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives from the Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team executed four search warrants related to the alleged illegal cultivation on June 17, culminating an approximate two-month investigation into fraudulently obtained state temporary and provisional cannabis licenses and the suspected sales of undocumented cannabis.
Search warrants were served in Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo County and the 1800 block of West Highway 246, just outside Buellton city limits, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
The cultivation area was located on approximately 187 acres of agricultural land, with just over 60 acres being used for the commercial cultivation of cannabis, the spokesman said.
Based on the initial investigation, it appeared the site was allegedly used to continually cultivate cannabis throughout the year and, at the time of the search, plants were growing on approximately 40 acres.
In addition, a large amount of cannabis had been recently harvested, the spokesman said.
It took a total of four days for the team to seize approximately 20 tons of processed cannabis and eradicate approximately 350,000 cannabis plants, several of which were nearly ready to harvest.
The investigation was the result of complaints from the public, tips and information provided to the Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team, and as of June 22, the property owner had not been located.
However, the case will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for a review of potential criminal charges.
Deacon Pe’a Hill now represents the future of Wisconsin Badgers football – and plans to represent the 805 in Big 10 country.
The Class of 2021 quarterback from Santa Barbara High decided to not wait for anymore scholarship offers to roll his way, as Hill announced his verbal commitment to the Big 10 University on Tuesday morning.
Hill, whose first offer came via the Badgers themselves on May 2, originally had an idea of waiting for the process to play out. But after visiting Madison, Wisconsin during the weekend of June 15 and having deep talks with his family members following the trip, he decided it was time to put an early end to his recruiting process.
Gillian Nielsen named 2019 Solvang Danish Days Maid, becomes first Nielsen in her family to hold title
The Solvang Danish Days Foundation has named Solvang resident Gillian Nielsen as its 2019 Danish Maid. She will preside over the 83rd annual Solvang Danish Days heritage festival, which returns with a three-day weekend event, slated for Sept. 20 through 22.
Gillian admits that ever since she was a girl, she has looked up to the Danish Maid as a celebrity. "I’ve been waiting until I was old enough to be considered for the role," she explained, adding that being the first Danish Days Maid to represent her father's side of the family, bearing the name ‘Nielsen,’ is a point of pride that she can add to those ancestors before her. "Being Danish Maid is such an honor for me because I have the pleasure of serving on behalf of our beautiful city of Solvang and the historical Danish Days celebrations."
Since 1936, when a one-day celebration commemorating the 25th anniversary of Solvang’s 1911 founding was conceived, Danish Days has evolved into a weekend-long festival showcasing the town’s Danish roots, with authentic food, music, dancing, parades, live entertainment and family activities.
Hundreds of aspiring college football student-athletes descended upon Doerr Family Field this past weekend for one goal: Impress the Cal Poly coaches.
I decided to spend my weekend up there to check in on the talent. Overall, it was a stacked group during the two-day festivity.
Unfortunately, I can’t highlight everyone and I tried to make as many rounds as I could. But there were 16 players who caught my attention during the weekend camp. Here’s who caught my eye during both days.
