'The start of a new journey': Hancock College graduates record 1,273 students during Friday commencement
Hancock College celebrated yet another another record-setting graduation Friday afternoon, sending 1,273 students off into the community as members of the class of 2019.
Gathered in the common area of the college's Santa Maria campus, family and friends cheered and celebrated as the members of the college's largest-ever graduating class walked the stage and received their degree.
The latest graduating class is 26% larger than last year's, according to Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers, and 70% bigger than 2013.
A chef who has had a multidecade-long career serving up gourmet food in the Santa Maria Valley area is re-establishing an Orcutt restaurant.
Rick Manson, owner of Chef Rick’s Ultimately Fine Foods, is gearing up for a reopening of his restaurant at the former location of The Jetty, 135 E. Foster Road in Orcutt.
After closing the original Chef Rick’s in 2011, Manson had a stint as the executive chef at the Far Western Tavern and has also ran a catering business.
If some of Lompoc’s leaders get their way, the annual closures at the city’s closest publicly accessible beach may become a thing of the past.
Surf Beach, located less than 10 miles west of Lompoc on Vandenberg Air Force Base property, has been routinely closed for several months at a time over the past 20 years as part of an effort to protect the Western snowy plover, a small bird species that nests at the beach and is categorized as “threatened” by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The closures, which are enforced by officials at VAFB, have been the target of frequent complaints by many within the Lompoc community who are often unable to utilize the beach during the Lompoc Valley’s warmest months, which coincide with the plover’s nesting season from March through September.
Lompoc awarded $258K state grant to study pedestrian, bike connections on Ocean Avenue, North H Street
Lompoc was approved for a state transportation improvement grant for a project to improve pedestrian and bicyclist connections along main highway corridors, a Caltrans spokeswoman said.
The city’s Planning Division was awarded $258,508 for the Lompoc Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan through a Sustainable Communities grant, Caltrans spokeswoman Angela Tillotson said Wednesday.
Grant funds will be used to develop a plan for improving the quality of key connections for pedestrian and bicycle transportation along North H Street, which is also Highway 1, and Ocean Avenue, which is also Highway 246.
The 36th Annual Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival will be held this Saturday and Sunday in the downtown Village of Arroyo Grande.
The family-style event brings together thousands of visitors and residents to enjoy activities and entertainment, the Strawberry Stampede, hundreds of art, craft and display booths, ethnic foods, and of course … scrumptious strawberry treats of all kinds: in shortcakes, funnel cakes, milkshakes, ice cream and by the box!
Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara will play for the automatic qualifying berth in the NCAA baseball playoffs Saturday afternoon.
Coach Larry Lee’s Mustangs clinched their Big West Conference and Blue-Green Rivalry series Friday with a 4-3 victory inside Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, Cal Poly’s 11th consecutive win over the Gauchos.
If Cal Poly wins Saturday, the Mustangs would move into a tie for first place with UC Santa Barbara and would own the tiebreaker for the automatic berth in next weekend’s NCAA regionals. UC Irvine could gain a share of the crown as well with a win at UC Riverside, but Cal Poly would still own the tiebreaker in a three-way tie.
Memorial Day events will be held across the Central Coast this weekend, with events in Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Lompoc, the Santa Ynez Valley and Pismo Beach.
The events will pay tribute to the 1.4 million service men and women who died in some 60 military actions over a 229-year span, according to Alvin Salge, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139 in the Santa Ynez Valley.
The father of a Lompoc infant has been arrested on suspicion of homicide in the baby’s death earlier this month, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Jose Ramirez, 28, was taken into custody and booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of homicide and causing willful harm to a child resulting in death, said LPD Sgt. Scott Morgan.
The child apparently died Sunday, May 19, although no cause or location of death were reported by the Police Department.
But Morgan said detectives conducted a follow-up investigation Thursday and, as a result of that, conducted an interview with Ramirez.
As a result of the investigation and interview, Ramirez was arrested, Morgan said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Sgt. A. Arias at 805-875-8121 or aarias@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
A vehicle crashed through a brick wall and into an occupied Lompoc home early Friday morning, causing water and gas leaks, as well as structural damage to the residence.
No injuries were reported from the collision, which occurred around 1:28 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Laurel Avenue.
Lompoc Fire Department crews responded to the incident, in which a two-door sedan had gone through the wall and into the occupied home.
Lompoc Fire reported the driver of the car, who was not named, was able to exit the vehicle and was not injured. The residents of the home were also found to be safe and unharmed.
Lompoc Fire did not provide a suspected cause for the crash.
The utilities to the home were eventually secured, and a building official was called to assess the structural damage. No estimate was provided on the cost of the damage.
Fire crews remained on scene for about four hours mitigating hazards and securing the home, Lompoc Fire reported.
Trustees of the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1, will get a look at the preliminary budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year in a special meeting set for 3 p.m. Wednesday.
A new president and vice president of the board will chosen during the special meeting to be held in the conference room of the Santa Ynez Community Services District offices at 1070 Faraday St. in Santa Ynez.
Along with a number of routine matters, the board also will review the state-calculated district appropriations limit for next fiscal year, hear an update on the Eastern Groundwater Basin Management Area and consider adopting changes to the personnel policy manual.
Four cases of existing litigation are scheduled to be discussed in a closed session.
The complete agenda is posted at 3622 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez and can be viewed online at www.syrwd.org.
For more information about agenda items, call the district manager’s office at 805-688-6015.
The Zebu did it.
Rodeo clown Justin Rumford's job is to entertain the thousands of people who fill the stands at rodeos across the country but it was no laughing matter when the Zebu almost ended Rumford’s season, and that would have cost Rumford his chance to perform at the 76th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo (May 30-June 2).
“I broke the tibia in my left leg and tore up my ACL, MCL and meniscus. It was a total blowout,” said Rumford. “I went ahead and did all the damage you could think of in one shot. My leg was a wreck. My Zebu did it.”
A Zebu is a miniature bull, weighing in at about 400 pounds.
