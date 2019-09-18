Addressing homelessness topped the list of priorities for federal grant dollars adopted by Santa Maria City Council members on Tuesday.
The priorities adopted unanimously by council members slightly revised last year’s priorities, which were preventing homelessness, addressing at-risk youth and special population needs, expanding educational and youth development opportunities, providing affordable housing and revitalizing existing neighborhoods.
The word “youth” was removed from expanding educational and youth development opportunities to make it more inclusive of adult-oriented programs, in action Tuesday, and “providing affordable housing and revitalizing existing neighborhoods” was split in two, prioritizing more affordable housing.
The Santa Maria High School girls golf team received new sets of clubs from the Southern California PGA this week.
The foundation donated the Saints seven complete sets of Wilson Ultra golf clubs from after three of the players filled out SCPGA scholarship applications.
Before receiving the new clubs, the players shared sets of men’s clubs, which aren't always a good fit.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement asked for information about significantly fewer immigrants held in Santa Barbara County Jail in 2018 than 2017, and the number of inmates picked up on release fell even more dramatically between the two years, according to a report Sheriff Bill Brown delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.
Provisions of Assembly Bill 2792, the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds, or TRUTH Act, requires law enforcement to provide a report and hold a community forum if ICE had contact with a jail inmate the prior year.
Almost a dozen audience members held up signs saying “#ICE out of SB County,” and 14 people spoke during the forum, most asking the county to stop cooperating with the federal agency but with others advocating full cooperation.
Goal to increase habitat for plover, reduce wildfire risk
The Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire Department is scheduled to conduct a prescribed burn this week of about 30 acres of grassland and coastal sage scrub at Purisima Point Beach.
Burning operations will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, according to VAFB public affairs.
“The goal of this one-day burn is to increase the habitat for the Western snowy plover by recontouring the sand dunes for more suitable nesting conditions while also reducing the risk of wildfire,” read a portion of a statement from the base. “Personnel from VAFB have partnered with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the California Air Resources Board in this effort to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities.”
Rosa Lopez proudly stood in front of 60 attendees inside the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Building sharing that she’s been drug-free for 15 months and seven days – and declaring what the Tuesday commencement truly signified.
“Today is a day of forgiveness, today is a day of caring, today is a day of bonding and today is a day of letting go,” she told the crowd.
Lopez was one of five graduates who successfully passed the Substance Abuse Treatment Court Program and was honored at the city’s 72nd graduation ceremony.
The Pioneer Valley Panthers had the unenviable task of facing Ocean League power Templeton in a girls tennis match Tuesday at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria.
Templeton’s Eagles swept the Panthers 9-0 to improve to 5-1 in the league standings as both team closed out the first half of the league season.
“In our league, it’s always a battle. Nothing is for certain until the match is over. Regardless of the score, our girls play it all the way through,” said Templeton coach Mary K. Housinger. “Learning how to play in this wind was a big thing today. I checked my phone and the wind was blowing at 23 miles an hour. That was another component that made today’s match interesting.”
A longtime Lompoc restaurant has a fresh new look, thanks to the efforts of an area artist.
La Botte Italian Restaurant, at 812 North H St., underwent a makeover over the past several months as artist Nadine Mitchell repainted and updated the large barrels outside of the business’s main entrance, as well as several other areas both outside and inside the eatery.
With "La Botte" being Italian for "the barrel," it was particularly important to make the restaurant's iconic barrels look good.
California officials have ordered increased water flows on the Santa Ynez River in Santa Barbara County to protect endangered steelhead trout.
The State Water Resources Control Board says Tuesday that its action follows two decades of legal efforts to address long-term declines in native fish populations in the Santa Ynez River.
The order requires the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to increase flows below Cachuma Reservoir to provide additional habitat for steelhead.
To minimize impacts on local water users, higher flows will be required only during wetter years.
For the second time in a seven-day span, a mountain lion has been spotted near the Hancock College Lompoc Valley campus.
According to initial reports, the animal was spotted around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on the southeast side of the campus near the bike path adjacent to parking lot B and H Street.
A mountain lion sighting had previously been reported on the morning of Sept. 10.
The 2019 edition of the St. Joseph girls tennis program played its best match for a St. Joseph squad against San Luis Obispo in recent memory Tuesday, but it wasn't quite enough.
The Tigers won four of the six singles sets, one of the three doubles sets and that was enough to give them a 5-4 win over the Knights (6-1, 2-1) in a long Mountain League match at San Luis Obispo and saddle St. Joseph with its first loss of the year.
San Luis Obispo edged St. Joseph 5-4 in a Mountain League girls tennis match on Tuesday, handing the Knights their first loss of the season.
The match was set to begin at 3 p.m. It ran well into the evening. Last Thursday, the Knights won 5-4 in a five-hour Mountain League match at Atascadero.
The Lompoc Police Department and California Department of Fish and Wildlife were notified and are working in partnership with the Hancock College District Police Department, according to Hancock College public affairs.
As a precaution, the college has reportedly placed warning signs on the campus, and information on what to do in the event of a mountain lion sighting was also distributed to staff, faculty and students via email.
The college encouraged anyone who spots a mountain lion on or near Hancock campuses to report the sighting immediately to the Hancock College District Police Department at 805-922-6966, ext. 3911, for the Santa Maria campus, or 805-735-3366, ext. 5911, at the Lompoc Valley Center.
Lompoc to offer free review of police candidate entrance exam
The city of Lompoc will offer a free review of the POST Exam, the passage of which is required to become an officer with the Lompoc Police Department, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in the Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.
Candidates preparing to take the exam are encouraged to attend the review session, which will be led by professor Stevie Daniels. In order to move through the LPD’s hiring process, applicants must pass the California POST Entry Level Law Enforcement Test Battery, which is an aptitude test that measures a person's ability to become a California peace officer. This workshop is aimed at helping prepare candidates for the rigors of the POST test.
All lanes and highway ramps are now open at the Betteravia Road and Highway 101 interchange, as a multimonth construction project to create an additional right-turn late on one of the off-ramps nears completion.
The roadwork, which began in June, included:
• Widening the southbound off-ramp at Betteravia Road to accommodate an additional right-turn lane and traffic signal improvements; and,
• Removing the concrete median on Betteravia Road and lengthening the left-turn lanes at the Highway 101 northbound on-ramp signal.
New road surfaces, lane markings and traffic signals are now in place and crews only need to complete minor electrical work and landscaping.
The city of Santa Maria contracted with Granite Construction for the $900,000 project, which is funded by sales tax revenues through Measure A and Local Surface Transportation Program funds.
For more information, contact the Engineering Division of the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.
Nearly 100 competitors gathered last weekend for the Santa Ynez Valley Wine Country Rodeo, the second two-day Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and wine event at Jacobsen Dairy Equine Center in Santa Ynez.
Held at the newly redesigned Jacobsen arena, entrants competed against each other in seven events for points — bull riding, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, bareback bronc, team roping, barrel racing, steer racing — and a chance at a cash purse.
Junior barrel racing and breakaway roping were also featured.
