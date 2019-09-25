Major changes at Lompoc's Surf Beach could include shift in plover counts, construction of boardwalk
When Mayor Jenelle Osborne moved to Lompoc 20 years ago from southern Texas, she was excited to relocate to a community so close to the coast.
Her arrival, however, coincided with the start of restrictions at Surf Beach — Lompoc’s closest publicly accessible shoreline — that are enforced each year by officials at Vandenberg Air Force Base to protect the Western snowy plover, a small bird species categorized as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Those restrictions limit public access to just 1.25 miles of shoreline and have sometimes led to full closures of the beach.
“It’s therapeutic to go out to the beach and take a walk and listen to the rolling waves and the crashing of the ocean and watch a sunset,” Osborne said Monday from her office at Lompoc City Hall. “You relax at the beach and talk to people, even if you don’t know them — it’s just part of building a community. To have that taken away, even for a newer resident like myself, was disheartening.”
A high-pressure system that brought triple-digit temperatures to Santa Maria will begin weakening Wednesday, leading to milder weather in the later part of the week.
Assisted by dry offshore winds, the system resulted in high temperatures of 100 in Santa Maria and the Santa Ynez Valley and nearly 90 in the Lompoc Valley.
The 100 degrees in Santa Maria seen Wednesday afternoon was just slightly shy of the 103-degree record for the day set in 1978 and over 20 degrees higher than the 76-degree normal temperature, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
League realignment means major changes for the Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez football programs. Will this spur a move to the CIF Central Section?
League realignment is coming.
That means big changes for the Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez football programs.
The head coaches from all three teams have differing perspectives on how this process has unfolded and where the futures of those athletic programs, not only in football, are headed.
As part of the new Pac View-Channel Association, administrators from the 12 Channel League and Pacific View League schools voted to form two six-team football-only leagues, with the move becoming finalized last week. Lompoc High had filed an appeal that was denied.
Those who see smoke and flames Thursday around the Santa Maria Public Airport need not fear a wildfire has broken out — a prescribed burn will be conducted that day to minimize the risk of such an event.
The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District last week announced the prescribed burn would take place sometime between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5, and officials settled on Thursday because weather and air quality conditions will be right for the operation.
The prescribed burn is being undertaken to mitigate the risk of a wildfire from pyrotechnics planned during the Central Coast AirFest scheduled for Oct. 12 and 13 at the airport, an APCD spokeswoman said.
An effort to improve pedestrian safety around two Orcutt schools resulted in the arrest of a drunk driver and well over over two dozen citations being issued Tuesday by California Highway Patrol officers for violating right-of-way laws.
During the operation, officers dressed in plain clothes crossed the street at intersections near Joe Nightingale and Alice Shaw elementary schools while uniformed officers monitored the crosswalk for motorists and pedestrians who failed to yield the right-of-way or took unsafe and illegal actions.
On Tuesday, officers arrested one person for driving under the influence and issued 30 citations and two written warnings
Alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in the cause of a car crash west of Buellton early Sunday morning that left two people dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 3:35 a.m., a 39-year-old Solvang man was driving west on Highway 246, near Domingos Road, when he moved into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a car driven by a 79-year-old Lompoc woman, a CHP spokesman said.
Both drivers were declared dead at the scene by first responders.
The investigation is ongoing and impairment status is pending a toxicology report.
Names of the two victims were not available at press time.
The St. Joseph Knights broke open a tight game with a strong third quarter and went on to defeat the Lompoc Braves 10-8 in a non-league boys’ water polo match Tuesday afternoon at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria.
Justin Jones led the Knights with four goals; Chase Johnson added three goals and Mason Armstrong, Ryan Zimmerman and Aden Anderson each scored once.
St. Joseph starter Luc Licoscos had five saves in goal. Crosby Swoopes took over in the fourth quarter and had one save.
A new public information officer has been chosen for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Raquel Zick will become the new PIO for the Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 10, Sheriff Bill Brown said Tuesday.
She is replacing Kelly Hoover, who left the job July 26 to become the community relations manager for the city of Goleta. Sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney has filled in during the interim.
Zick, who began her career with Santa Barbara County in 2001 as an intake and release specialist for the Probation Department, has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2003, Brown said.
She has served as a sheriff’s deputy, a dispatcher, an administrative office professional and, most recently, as the administrative assistant to the sheriff.
She also has worked on the Sheriff’s Media Team for several years.
“Her unique, blended background makes her an ideal fit for this position,” Brown said. “She is dedicated, conscientious, creative and an excellent communicator. She excels in the field of social media, and I know she will continue to do an outstanding job in her new role.”
Zick is the founder of the Santa Barbara County Women in Law Enforcement Group, a countywide auxiliary group that unites women working in the law enforcement field toward common goals
She also volunteers as a Boy Scouts assistant den leader, a Little League team mom and with Read Across America.
The St. Joseph girls tennis team rolled to a 7-2 win over Paso Robles at St. Joseph Tuesday, snapping the Knights' two-match losing streak.
Well, perhaps "rolled," isn't the correct adjective, since the Knights (7-2, 3-2) labored for about three hours, 45 minutes in heat that was 90 degrees at match time for this Mountain League win over the Bearcats (1-4 Mountain League).
The weather was some of the hottest the Knights have played in this year.
Members of the public can learn more about the project to replace the Highway 101 bridge at Highway 135 in Los Alamos at a meeting set for Wednesday, Oct. 2.
The meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club at 429 Leslie St. in Los Alamos.
The proposed project will replace the Highway 101 overcrossing in Los Alamos with a single span and will include the removal of the existing columns, said Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.
New bridge rails, a metal beam guardrail and inside and outside shoulder rumble strips also will be added along Highway 101 between the on- and off-ramps, Shivers said.
In addition, new sidewalks under Highway 101 that will include a safety railing, landscaping and other aesthetic treatments will improve pedestrian access from the Los Alamos Mobile Home Park to the intersection of Bell and Main streets, he said.
Caltrans staff will provide a presentation about the project and answer questions from the public.
Construction on the estimated $14 million project is expected to begin in late 2020, weather permitting, Shivers said, and the work will involve switching traffic to opposite sides on Highway 101 while each bridge is removed.
For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 831-423-0396 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
Several local wineries and restaurants are set to participate next month in the inaugural “Toasting the Future of Lompoc Students” event.
The gathering, which will be hosted by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at La Purisima Mission State Historic Park. The event will include wine and food tasting, as well as live music. It will benefit the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships for Lompoc students.
Tickets for the event are $45, and can be purchased on-site or online at https://toasting-lompoc-students.eventbrite.com. Proceeds will benefit the Lompoc Valley Community Scholarship Fund.
Zachary Sharp has joined Community Bank of Santa Maria as assistant vice president and commercial lender, said Janet Silveria, president and chief executive officer of the bank.
Sharp was born in East Fort Worth, Texas, then raised in rural South Carolina, Silveria said.
He attended Clemson University, where he obtained his bachelor of science degree in agribusiness.
A second-generation banker, Sharp said he moved to California in 2017 to help farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses obtain sufficient capital to grow their operations and remain profitable.
His banking career thus far has focused on agriculture lending, Silveria said.
Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business in March 2001, employs a staff of 52 in two branch locations and its administrative office and is the only bank headquartered in Santa Maria.
For more information, visit www.yourcbsm.com.
Today
Sunny. High 87F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 82F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Today
Sunny. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny and windy. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Today
Sunny. High 97F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.