Military leaders, active-duty personnel and civilian partners gathered at Vandenberg Air Force Base on Tuesday morning for the unveiling of a new command at the base that is expected to play a significant role in the United States' defense efforts beyond Earth.
The Combined Force Space Component Command was formally established during an hourlong ceremony at the base that also included the unfurling of the command’s new flag and the assumption of command by Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting, who will lead the unit. The Combined Force Space Component Command, which will have branches at three other military installations, will serve under the recently established U.S. Space Command.
“I’ve watched the maturity of space operations here at Vandenberg up close for many years, and the next stage of growth is without a doubt the most significant in joint and combined force history,” Whiting said during the ceremony.
Behind the flashing lights, smooth country twang and iconic black Stetson hat, is a self-deprecating family man as forthright as his music.
Ahead of a sold out Solvang Festival Theater performance on Thursday, country music star Clint Black discussed the personal growth he has experienced since releasing his groundbreaking triple-platinum debut album, Killin’ Time, 30 years ago, and bringing his daughter Lily Pearl into the family business.
The proud dad of a fledgling college freshman, Black excuses his interview rescheduling due to a father/daughter priority.
The Santa Maria City Council signed off on a series of water and sewer rate increases Tuesday that will phase in over the next four years to keep up with service and maintenance costs.
The rate increases are meant to generate the amount of revenue the city needs to provide service to the city, maintain its pipelines, build a reserve and cover its ongoing costs related to the State Water Project, Utilities Director Shad Springer said.
The City Council voted unanimously to adopt the increased rates, which will take effect in January 2020.
Two water polo streaks were on the line Tuesday. Both stayed intact, though one barely did, at Arroyo Grande.
Anna Kreowski got off a shot against tight defense by Righetti two-meter defender Ella Green, got the ball past goalie Ella Hood and the ball went in for the winning goal with 1:25 left. The Eagles edged the Warriors 7-6 and stretched their league winning streak to 160 games.
Arroyo Grande goalkeeper Kolbie Mello stopped Sidney Alter's five-meter penalty shot in the third quarter, and all that helped the Eagles nip the determined Warriors and lengthen their winning streak in league games to 160.
Dedicated fire protection and emergency medical services dispatching will likely be developed at the existing Emergency Operations Center in Santa Barbara after the County Board of Supervisors rejected the idea of building a new facility at Santa Ynez Airport.
In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the board directed staff to begin negotiating with partner agencies to participate in the proposed regional fire communications facility.
However, the decision to construct the facility at the EOC site came on a 3-2 vote, with Board Chairman and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino and 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam voting “no.”
Santa Barbara County has received a multimillion-dollar grant to fund two new teams that will respond to individuals suffering mental health crises.
The grant, totaling $2.145 million, will pay for two teams over a period of three years, according to Department of Behavioral Wellness Director Alice Gleghorn.
Teams will consist of a department clinician and Sheriff's Office deputy trained in crisis intervention.
Righetti's girls golf team scored a 236-244 win over San Luis Obispo in a Mountain League dual played at Rancho Maria on Tuesday.
Playing at Rancho's front nine, Claire Alford shot a 39 to lead all scorers and lift Righetti past the Tigers.
Righetti had three other golfers shoot under 50 as Grace Minetti shot 47 and Kayla Minetti and Kira Kase each shot 49. Cameron Reynoso scored a 52.
Nearly 20 years after it was abandoned, Lompoc's old municipal pool building is on the verge of demolition.
The Lompoc City Council on Sept. 17 authorized city staff to enter into an agreement with a contractor to take down the 65-year-old building, which was shut down in 2000 and has remained a blight in front of Lompoc City Hall ever since. According to a project timeline provided by city staff, the demolition work could begin as soon as Oct. 22 with a targeted completion date of Jan. 22, 2020.
“This [demolition] project is going to remove the risks imposed to the city by the abandoned structure and its contents and prepare the site for future beneficial use,” Lompoc senior civil engineer Christos Stoyos told the City Council.
A Guadalupe man was killed Tuesday near Avila Beach after his car veered off Highway 101 and collided with a large oak tree.
Just after 9:35 a.m., Arturo Estrada-Aguilera Jr., 44, was driving northbound on the left-hand lane of Highway 101 at about 70 to 75 mph when his vehicle abruptly crossed both lanes and left the roadway according to the California Highway Patrol.
His vehicle hit a large oak tree head-on near the Avila Beach Drive offramp, CHP spokesman Michael Poelking said.
Estrada-Aguilera, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash, Poelking said.
Kids wearing youth football jerseys get in free for 'Youth Football Day' at Hancock College this Saturday
Hancock College will host a Youth Football Day Saturday when the Hancock football team plays Citrus College in a non-league football game.
The event is part of Hancock's Bulldog Bound program.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Hancock. The first 50 children at the event will receive a free set of Bulldog Bound earbuds. Children wearing youth football jerseys or Bulldog Bound lanyards will be admitted to the game free of charge.
Adults accompanying children with Bulldog Bound lanyards will be admitted to the game for $4.
A group of volunteers and the Great American Melodrama in Oceano are teaming up for a performance to benefit a scholarship in memory of a Nipomo High School graduate who died in March 2018 from a rare heart disorder.
Proceeds from the Melodrama’s special fundraising performance of “Drac in the Saddle” at 7 p.m. Thursday will benefit the Zach Elliott Memorial Scholarship given annually to an NHS student who shares Elliott’s love of the performing arts and a passion for helping others, an event spokewoman said.
The Melodrama fundraiser also will include brief performances from current and former NHS drama students as well as raffles, a silent auction and a dessert auction.
The Main Event Junior Golf Tour is scheduled is coming to the Central Coast starting Nov. 9-10, with a tournament being held at La Purisima.
The tour is for elite boy golfers aged 14-18 from Santa Barbara County and was designed for college-bound junior players.
La Purisima Golf Club, near Lompoc, was selected as it is a US Open qualifying site.
The student-run experimental pumpkin patch at Los Flores Ranch Park is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each Friday to Sunday through Oct. 27, with the last entry allowed at 6 p.m.
In addition to selling pumpkins and fresh produce grown by local high school students, The Patch features a corn maze, food vendors, an agricultural exhibit, an animal exhibit, life-size games, live music and a craft area for kids.
The month-long event creates a platform for students to showcase their hard work and provide families of all backgrounds with a budget-friendly and family-oriented fall attraction, an event spokeswoman said.
The Patch is a partnership between the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Betteravia Farms to provide free agricultural education programs to more than 60 high school students in the Santa Maria Valley.
Students participate in monthly workdays and outreach programs to gain experience in land and crop production, leadership, teamwork and commitment, the spokesman said.
For this year's patch, students grew three acres of pumpkins, two acres of corn and an assortment of produce.
Special events vary by week, and the calendar of events can be seen at www.thepatchsantamaria.com.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Santa Maria officials will hold a community meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8, to address issues in the northwest part of the city at the Santa Maria Foursquare Church, 709 N. Curryer St.
The intent of the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., is for city staff to hear from residents in the northwest section of the city about the issues and concerns they have in their neighborhoods.
Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will briefly talk about enhancements to municipal services. Following that, the meeting will move to another room for questions directed toward various department representatives.
For purposes of the meeting, the northwest neighborhood is defined as Broadway on the east, Fesler Street to the south and Blosser Road to the west.
The scheduled meeting will be the second neighborhood town hall held by city officials in recent months.
In late August, the city held a meeting at Christian Family Church of God to seek input on issues affecting residents in the northeast part of Santa Maria.
Those with questions are asked to contact Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
Local rising boxing stars will be showcased when the World Fighting Championships return to the Chumash Casino’s Samala Showroom with WFC 114 event at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Undefeated Angel Flores (6-0, 4 KOs) of Santa Ynez and John Leo Dato (12-0-1, 8 KOs) of Santa Maria will be featured along with local favorites Rufino Serrano (15-6) and Manuel Romero (4-5-3), who both train at Central Coast Boxing in Santa Maria, when WFC hosts a night of both amateur and professional bouts.
“This is a great opportunity for local fans to see their home-grown boxers showcase their skills,” said WFC President Matt McGovern. “The Chumash Casino Resort is a great venue for a night of boxing. Whenever we’re here, it becomes the hottest ticket in town because this community supports its local boxers.”
The First United Methodist Church of Lompoc, 925 North F St., will host a Blessing of the Animals ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, in front of the church's double doors (facing F Street).
The free event is open to the community. Attendees are invited to bring their pets. All pets are welcome, though they must be on a leash, crated, caged, in an aquarium/terrarium or otherwise secured.
For more information, call the church office at 805-736-1271 or visit lompocumc.org.
Lompoc High senior Jacob Nunez verbally committed to play football at Arizona State over the summer.
He committed there as an offensive lineman. Though he's exclusively a tackle with the Braves, Nunez can also play the guard position with his blend of size, strength and athleticism.
Last Friday night though, Nunez put his tools to work in a totally different area on the field.
