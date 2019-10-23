10+ LOCAL stories you need to read for Wednesday, October 23

Wednesday is here, and we have new headlines for you! Go through this collection of stories to get ready for today.
Santa Maria city leaders on Tuesday touted a low unemployment rate and planned business openings but noted financial challenges remain, particularly from the city’s looming pension obligations.
The pronouncements about Santa Maria were delivered by Mayor Alice Patino and City Manager Jason Stilwell during the 2019 State of the City address.
Held at the Radisson hotel, the annual event is sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“Now Santa Maria continues to have steady progress to retain businesses,” Patino said. “This is really important because if we don’t have the businesses, we don’t have sales tax and we cannot provide services in the city of Santa Maria.”
Developers purchase historic Vandenberg Village resort for $3.1M, hope to restore property to former glory
A historic Vandenberg Village landmark may be on the verge of a major restoration.
The White Oaks Hotel, located just off the southern entrance ramp to Vandenberg Village off Highway 1, was purchased by Realty Center Management Inc., or RCMI, for $3.1 million. The sale was finalized Oct. 17, and representatives of the new ownership group were at the property Monday to assess it and begin preliminary work for a major overhaul. The hotel initially opened in the late 1960s and, at its height, housed a restaurant and bar, as well as a pool and recreation fields on its 6.8 acres.
“The plan is to bring it back to what it used to be back in the 1960s and '70s,” said Wally Kane, an RCMI representative. “We’re going to do as close to a midcentury renovation [as we can] on it. … We want to bring everything back up to speed like it was in its heyday.”
Given that RCMI also owns The Diplomat apartment complex located less than half a mile away from the hotel, Kane stressed that the company fully intends to operate its new acquisition as a hotel and not as apartment homes.
Elsa Granados, the 22-year executive director of the nonprofit Standing Together to End Sexual Assault, announced Tuesday she is running for the 37th Assembly District seat currently held by Monique Limón.
Granados said she is running to advocate for social equality and women’s rights and to protect the coastline and environment.
Limón is giving up her 37th District seat to run for the open 19th Senate District, where Hannah-Beth Jackson is termed out.
Granados said she believes in common sense government and fiscal responsibility.
“I’ve seen first hand the struggles people in our district face as well the successes,” Granados said. “We need an even playing field and equal protections for all Californians.
“Making a difference and standing up for everyone in our community has always been my priority, and that’s what I’ll do in Sacramento,” she continued.
If elected, Granados pledged to expand affordable housing, create jobs, strengthen education and stop offshore drilling.
A longtime Central Coast resident, she serves on the board of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.
The 37th Assembly District includes the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos and extends southeast as far as Oxnard and the outskirts of Moorpark and Simi Valley.
For more information, visit www.elsagranados.com/.
The Pioneer Valley Panthers girls volleyball team put up quite a fight.
But it wasn’t enough to pull out a victory Tuesday night against the Ocean League-leading Morro Bay Pirates at Pioneer Valley High School.
The Panthers (4-4 Ocean) won the first set 25-20 before the Pirates (8-1 Ocean) settled down to win the next three 25-23, 25-23 and 25-17.
“That was a tough match,” said Morro Bay coach James Bruno. “Pioneer Valley played very well. We just came off a really tough match against St. Joseph (a 3-2 win last Thursday at St. Joseph) and I think the girls were still a little drained from that. But no excuses — Pioneer Valley did a really great job. I’m happy my girls were able to put out the win.”
Northern Santa Barbara County will mostly see temperatures in the 90s from Santa Ynez to Santa Maria through the end of the week, as offshore winds create a high-pressure system over the region.
As the dry offshore winds begin weakening over the weekend, temperatures through the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys will cool significantly on Saturday, Sunday and into next week.
On Tuesday, Santa Maria’s temperature hit a high of 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
The temperature was 4 degrees shy of the record for the day, which was 101 degrees in 1929, and 24 degrees hotter than average.
The high temperatures prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the county, which was in place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
In Santa Maria, temperatures are expected to be 86 on Wednesday, 95 on Thursday, 91 on Friday, 83 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday.
Lows will begin the week in the high 50s and trend toward mid-40s by the end of the weekend.
High temperatures in Lompoc are forecast to be 83 on Wednesday, 92 on Thursday, 86 on Friday and 73 on Saturday. Lows should range between the mid-50s and mid-40s.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, high temperatures will drop to 95 on Wednesday and 94 on Thursday, rise to 98 on Friday then slide to 94 on Saturday and 82 on Sunday.
I knew it would happen eventually, but I didn't think it would happen now.
Alas, Lompoc's run of league dominance is over.
The Braves lost to Santa Barbara last Friday night in a Channel League game.
Before that, Lompoc's teams had won 43 straight league games, through various iterations of the Los Padres League and a revamped Channel League. The streak lasted nearly nine whole years.
The trial of a Santa Maria Uber driver charged with raping women in San Luis Obispo is set to begin Jan. 7 in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
Earl Conaway III, the attorney for Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez, confirmed the trial date shortly after his client’s appearance before Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen for a pretrial conference Monday morning.
Alarcon-Nunez was arrested in January 2018 and faces 12 criminal charges, including forcible rape of an intoxicated person and first-degree burglary.
Alarcon-Nunez is accused of raping five women in San Luis Obispo, according to a spokesman from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol are hosting National Take Back Day on Oct. 26, giving the public an opportunity to dispose of any unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs.
The event will take place between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. at the Santa Maria Department of Motor Vehicles office, located at 523 S. McClelland St.
It’s the 18th such event in nine years and is meant to prevent pill abuse and theft.
The service is free and anonymous, and no questions will be asked, officials said.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Americans turned in nearly 469 tons of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the agency and law enforcement partners across the country.
In its previous 17 Take Back events, the agency and its partners collected a total of approximately 11.8 million pounds of pills.
According to the agency, medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse and significantly contribute to accidental poisonings and overdoses.
Previous methods for disposing unused medicines, such as flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, pose a potential safety and health hazard, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
The Santa Maria Public Library will host its next Spanish language computer class from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday in the learning center on the first floor.
The workshop will focus on how to navigate the internet and use search engines like Google.
Space is limited and preregistration is required.
The class is part of Libraries Illuminated, a project of the Santa Maria Public Library and the California State Library, supported with California Library Services Act funding administered by the California Library Services Board.
A stipulated judgment in a lawsuit over a regulation to control pollution in runoff from agricultural irrigation systems has extended the expiration date for Agricultural Order 3.0 to Jan. 31, 2021.
The new expiration date will give the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board a longer period to develop and adopt replacement Ag Order 4.0, giving farmers extra time before the more restrictive regulations become effective.
Eleven agricultural, fishing and environmental groups filed the suit against the Regional Water Quality Control Board over Ag Order 3.0, formally known as the Conditional Waiver of Waste Discharge Requirements for Discharges from Irrigated Lands, that was adopted in March 2017 for a three-year term.
Ag orders regulate runoff or, more accurately, contaminants in runoff from irrigated agricultural lands in order to protect the quality of both groundwater and surface water.
