10+ LOCAL stories you need to read for Wednesday, November 20

An appeal of a gateway project planned for Clark Avenue at Highway 101 in Orcutt was denied Tuesday by unanimous vote of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors after hearing arguments from the appellants and the developer as well as support from adjacent mobile home park residents.
The Orcutt Gateway Retail Commercial Center was approved Aug. 14 by the County Planning Commission for a 5.95-acre parcel on the south side of Clark Avenue just west of the southbound Highway 101 ramps.
The project is proposed on the western portion of a parcel referred to as Key Site 2 in the Orcutt Community Plan, which allows for a commercial development totaling 283,500 square feet on the entire site.
As planned, the project will include a grocery store with an attached general retail unit, a restaurant with drive-through service and a gas station with a convenience store and attached mechanical car wash for a total of 49,921 square feet.
Aiming to reduce the appeal of addictive nicotine products for teens, the Santa Maria City Council voted Tuesday to move forward with an expansive ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products within city limits.
The council’s vote — which was unanimous — will outlaw the sale of flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes or vapes, flavored chewing tobacco, cigars and shisha within city limits.
The ordinance will require tobacco retailers to become licensed with the city and set limits on the minimum prices set for products, such as cigarettes or cigars. The ordinance also establishes regulations on how close retailers can be located to youth-populated areas, such as schools.
The council amended the ordinance to include a ban on the sale of menthol cigarettes and mint- or wintergreen-flavored products. Those flavors were exempt from the ordinance that was prepared by the City Attorney’s Office.
City Attorney Thomas Watson said the ordinance will go into effect on July 1, 2020, to allow time for outreach, education and possible amendments prior to starting any enforcement.
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is in need of more turkeys and chickens to feed needy families during the holiday season and has extended dropoff hours for its annual turkey drive.
The nonprofit needs to collect 3,000 birds during the holiday season and the number of birds dropped off thus far is lagging behind last year, said Judith Smith-Meyer, marketing manager for the Foodbank.
“We’re seeing a slow start this year,” she said. “We’ve gotten 1,627 chickens and 465 turkeys so far [countywide]. Last year, at this point, we’d received 2,026 chickens and 917 turkeys.”
At the nonprofit's North County warehouse, 218 turkeys have been dropped off so far, Smith-Meyer said. "And we need loads more."
Smith-Meyer said the organization hopes to collect 1,000 more birds by Friday to ensure that families can get their chickens and turkeys by Thanksgiving.
A Santa Maria Joint Union High School District educator on Tuesday marked the 40th anniversary of her hiring at the district.
Emma Zubia-Perales, a special education instructional assistant at Santa Maria High School, celebrated the milestone with members of the administration, colleagues and friends.
“This is such an honor,’’ said Zubia-Perales in a new release. “I have the best job in the world.’’
Zubia-Perales graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1974 and was hired by the district on Nov. 19, 1979.
Acting Principal Steve Campbell praised Zubia-Perales' commitment to the Saint community.
“She is so sweet,’’ Campbell said. “I would hire her for another 40 years if I could."
Her team came up short against San Luis Obispo in its season opener, but second-year St. Joseph girls basketball coach Analise Riezebos could take some encouragement from the result.
AJ Smelzer, Kayla Craft and Anne Overland scored enough for the Tigers (2-0) to beat the Knights 49-43 at St. Joseph’s Hofschulte Gym Tuesday night.
Scoring most of their points by slicing through inside against the Knights zone, Smelzer put in 15 points, and Craft and Overland had 11 each.
Still, Alexis Brackett scored a game high 16 points for the Knights and Skylar Johnson, in her return to basketball, scored eight, all in the first half.
While the City of Solvang is touting the inaugural three-day Fall Fest as a resounding success, merchants are reporting mixed reviews.
The event drew a reported 15,000 people to downtown Solvang with carnival rides, live music and a variety of vendors, but several businesses say it was not beneficial to the village. One closed its doors early due to lack of business.
“This carnival was not the type of activity that belongs in Solvang. There’s no need. We had customers so angry, people who come in all the time, that they couldn’t find parking, couldn’t get to the store easily, that it was so very loud. They couldn’t believe the city would allow something like this,” said Julie Palladino of Renaissance Antiques on Copenhagen Drive.
The street was shut down to vehicle traffic for five days for the festival, which drew locals and tourists alike Nov. 15-17. Festival preparation began two days before the event with the installation of booths and barricades effectively shutting down local traffic.
A caretaker acquitted of murdering a Solvang ALS patient in 2016 is suing the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, alleging prosecutorial misconduct by the district attorney who handled the case.
In a civil complaint filed Nov. 14 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Wanda Nelson alleges malicious prosecution, false imprisonment and other accusations against Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies Charlie Bosma and Matthew Fenske, who Nelson accuses of making her a scapegoat in the death of 52-year-old Heidi Good in March 2013.
Additionally, Nelson accuses Gresser, Fenske, and Bosma of intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, false imprisonment and arrest, and civil rights violations. She is seeking unspecified damages.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick could not comment due to active litigation in the case.
A District Attorney's Office spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday.
A Superior Court judge in Santa Maria approved a motion Friday for a defense attorney to withdraw as counsel in the Operation Matador case.
Judge John McGregor approved attorney Michael Carty’s motion to withdraw as counsel for defendant Juan Narciso Escobar Hernandez, effective Dec. 13.
Hernandez is one of 11 defendants — alleged members of the transnational criminal organization MS-13 — who were indicted by a Santa Barbara County grand jury on dozens of criminal charges that include murder, criminal gang conspiracy and conspiracy to commit murder.
Investigators believe the group is responsible for 10 murders that occurred in the Santa Maria Valley during a three-year period.
LOMPOC VALLEY
As the holiday season draws closer, officials at the Lompoc Food Pantry are again calling on the local community to help provide meals for some of the area's less-fortunate families.
The Food Pantry, which is run by Catholic Charities, is in dire need of turkey donations. With just nine days remaining before Thanksgiving, the pantry’s walk-in freezer had only about 25 turkeys, a total well short of the organization’s target of 400. Additionally, Food Pantry leaders are hopeful that community members will donate money — via grocery store gift cards — that can be used to purchase food and supplies, and/or their time by volunteering.
“This is the busiest, and the most demanding, time of the year,” Angel Ramos, a Food Pantry coordinator, said Tuesday. “We’re short on people, turkeys, everything.”
Some help could be on the way, as Ramos noted that the owners of the Lompoc Grocery Outlet store recently notified him they were planning to donate potentially dozens of turkeys. Ramos said he was hopeful that others would also become inspired to give.
Nominations are being accepted from the community for individuals to honor in Lompoc's River Park Recognition Grove for 2020.
The Recognition Grove program is run by the Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission, and honors Lompoc Valley residents who have made significant contributions to the community.
Applications for nomination can be obtained at www.cityoflompoc.com under the "News" heading. They must be submitted as detailed on the application by Monday, Dec. 9.
A $300 fee to cover the cost of the bronze recognition plaques must be submitted along with each application. Those funds will be returned to the applicant if his or her nominee is not selected for inclusion in Recognition Grove for 2020.
The new recognition plaques will be unveiled as part of Arbor Day celebrations in April 2020.
For more information or to request a hard copy of the application, contact Kathleen Forbes at 805-875-8034.
The Lompoc Recreation Division will offer a pair of free swim instructor training classes this month at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The classes, which are being put on to train instructor candidates to teach course's in the city's swim lesson programs, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. Participants must attend both sessions.
The training, for candidates 16 and older who are proficient swimmers, will be presented in a classroom learning format. Participants will be presented with an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lesson programs, skills practice of stroke techniques, and given practice-teaching assignments that will give them experience in teaching program materials. Participants also will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants should note that the two-day course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally-recognized certification will be given upon training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Registration for the class can be completed at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.
Koehler Winery will host a holiday gift market event on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Los Olivos vineyard, located at 5360 Foxen Canyon Road. The shopping and entertainment event, open to the public and free to attend, will feature an assortment of handmade creations produced by over 30 Central Coast makers, creators, artists, hobbyists, crafters and bakers.
Handcrafted clothing, candles and cutlery, skincare, handbags and jewelry will be available for purchase, according to the holiday gift market coordinator, Kelly Fiore of Valley Wellness Collective.
“We designed the market to give shoppers a chance to mingle with the artisans and actually meet the people who handcrafted each item with thought, care and skill,” Fiore said.
A lineup of local musicians will also perform, including Bear Redell, Paige Peel, Jon Firey and Jacie Lynn Jones.
