The college prep classes, small size or strong academic record weren't what attracted Kaden Bennett to Orcutt Academy High School.
It was the people.
"I came here for you guys," Bennett, who will attend UC Berkeley in the fall, told his 145 classmates and members of the school's Class of 2019.
Santa Barbara County’s libraries were “saved,” cannabis taxes will be audited and longtime deficiencies in the district attorney’s Santa Maria office will be dealt with as a result of allocations made Tuesday in the final 2019-20 budget adopted by the Board of Supervisors.
In a hearing lasting about three hours and 15 minutes, supervisors hashed out revisions to the staff-recommended budget and approved the final result on a 4-1 vote, with 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam dissenting.
Adam said he agreed with the recommended budget and could accept most of the additional allocations.
The Guadalupe City Council reviewed a draft budget for its next two fiscal years, which includes an increase in general fund money spent on public safety and calling for the hiring of a part-time recreation coordinator.
The preliminary budget, which covered the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal years, indicates city staff expects continuing improvements in the city’s financial condition.
While the city’s general fund will begin the 2019-20 fiscal year with a $44,000 deficit, a positive fund balance is expected by the start of the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to the staff report prepared by Interim City Administrator Robert Perrault.
A high-pressure system over Santa Barbara County that brought several days of warmer-than-normal temperatures -- including a record in Santa Maria -- will weaken Wednesday, leading to milder weather over the next several days.
The system has resulted in temperatures exceeding 80 degrees in Santa Maria since Saturday. On Tuesday, the temperature in Santa Maria hit 86 degrees, a record high for the day. The previous high was 81 degrees in 1972.
In the northern Santa Barbara County mountains, high temperatures on Tuesday were just shy of 100 degrees, leading to a heat advisory from the National Weather Service.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will hold a youth basketball clinic from Monday, June 17, to Thursday, June 20, at Edwards Community Center, 809 Panther Drive.
The clinic will introduce younger youth to fundamental skills and help prepare older youth for the upcoming junior high school season.
The clinic runs from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. for ages 7 to 10, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 11 to 13.
James Carlson is about to summit.
The 26-year-old environmental earth science major from Guadalupe, who works part-time at a Santa Maria climbing gym, is looking forward to graduating this weekend from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and some hard-earned time off before beginning work as a full-time geologist.
In July he’ll take his fiancé, Sarah, and their 2-year-old daughter, Piper, to the Eastern Sierra to share his love of the mountains before returning home and “jumping straight back into working as a staff geologist at Cleath-Harris Geologists.” In August, there’s a major milestone: He’s getting married.
The Santa Maria Public Library will hold a succulent plant exchange from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The event, held at Lavagnino Plaza, in front of the library, is free and open to all ages.
Attendees are asked to bring pest-free clippings of favorite succulents to trade and share with other succulent lovers, a library spokesman said.
Succulents are eco-friendly and easy to grow, requiring minimal watering and maintenance, the spokesman said.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Lompoc Unified School District will offer free meals to Lompoc-area children at seven sites throughout the city this summer.
The meals will be offered weekdays at four LUSD campuses and three other locations, beginning June 17 and lasting at most sites through Aug. 2.
Any child younger than 18 years old may visit one of the sites and eat for free. There is no paperwork, no application and no identification required, according to LUSD.
The sites where children can get the free meals, and the times and days at which those meals will be served, are:
- Boys and Girls Club, 1025 W. Ocean Ave.; lunch from 12:30 to 1 p.m., snack from 3 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday;
- Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.; lunch from 12:30 to 1 p.m., snack from 3 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday;
- Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.; lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, snack from 3:30 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday;
- El Camino Community Center, 320 North J St.; breakfast from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday;
- Fillmore Elementary School, 1211 E. Pine Ave.; breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday;
- La Cañada Elementary School, 620 W. North Ave.; breakfast from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m., lunch from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday; and,
- Lompoc Valley Middle School, 234 South N St.; breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday.
The Fillmore Elementary and Lompoc Valley Middle school campuses will end the program July 18, while the rest of the locations will continue serving meals through Aug. 2. Meals must be eaten on site.
For more information, visit lusd.org.
After a record-setting track career at Orcutt Academy, Max Daniels' next athletic adventure will be at Chico State.
He will be a part-time decathlete there.
"There will be maybe two or three decathlons a year," when he competes for the NCAA Division II Wildcats, the Orcutt senior said recently.
After celebrating a championship win with his Lompoc Babe Ruth baseball team Sunday, coach and equipment manager Dave McNamee is ready to hang up his bat bag after 40 years of service.
“My days of carrying equipment are over with,” said McNamee, 60, after guiding his team, the Lompoc Elks, to a title on Sunday. "It's time to fill some bucket list items."
But first, McNamee has one more goal -- leading his Lompoc All-Star team to a District 6 championship.
Cabrillo stayed in the Osborne family tree to find its latest baseball head coach.
Cole Osborne, a class of 2013 CHS grad, was promoted to take control of the varsity baseball program in Vandenberg Village—succeeding his father and 26-year head coach Jon Osborne, the former head baseball coach confirmed on Tuesday.