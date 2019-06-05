To raise awareness and money for Special Olympics, a group of 40 local law enforcement officers carried the Flame of Hope through northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday for the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
With an escort of police cars with flashing lights, the officers made their way down Broadway before stopping for a brief ceremony at Santa Maria City Hall.
Officers from Santa Maria Police Department, Guadalupe Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security, along with representatives of the County Probation Department and the District Attorney's Office, all donned green shirts emblazoned with an image of a torch.
Kinsley Washington's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove home Jacqui Prober and lifted the Bruins past Oklahoma 5-4 on Tuesday night, and UCLA won the championship series 2-0. It is the school's 13th national title, and first since 2010.
Rachel Garcia was named the Most Outstanding Player of the World Series. She threw 179 pitches and hit a walk-off homer in the semifinal win over Washington on Sunday, then got the victory in Game 1 against Oklahoma on Monday. She gave up four runs and eight hits to earn the win in the clincher on Tuesday.
After more than an hour of discussion, the Santa Maria City Council voted Tuesday to adopt a permanent ordinance governing the housing of H-2A farmworkers in the city’s residential zones.
The ordinance requires discretionary permits for housing more than six H-2A workers in a single-family home but allows the housing of employees in medium- and high-density housing zones without the need for local permits.
The federal H-2A program is used by several large farming operations in the Santa Maria Valley area and allows employers to bring nonimmigrant workers from abroad to fill seasonal labor needs.
A resolution supporting the principles of the Green New Deal was approved Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on a split vote that reflected the philosophical and sociological ideologies of the board members.
Following comments by 14 members of the public, prepared statements from two supervisors and additional comments from the other three, the board adopted the resolution on a 3-2 vote, with 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam and Chairman and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino dissenting.
Public comments were also split, with eight opposed to the resolution and six in favor.
"A tremendous amount of integrity:" Righetti's Claire Alford chosen to compete in First Tee golf tournament in Washington D.C.
The First Tee is an international, non-profit youth development organization which seeks to introduce the game of golf, and promote the sport, to children and teens.
According to a First Tee Central Coast, that program has reached 40,000 youngsters.
Claire Alford, a 16-year-old Righetti High School sophomore, is one of the 18 First Tee members who have been selected to play in the Perfect Sense Unified Challenge that will take place June 23-27 in Washington D.C.
A legacy created by the late Robert “Bob” Stowasser is celebrating 50 years of selling vehicles in Santa Maria.
The Stowasser Buick GMC dealership in Santa Maria will officially mark its 50th anniversary with a celebration at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at the dealership's car lot, 600 Betteravia Road. Highlights of the event will include food trucks, bounce houses and giveaways, including Disneyland tickets.
Jacob and Robert "Rob" Stowasser credit the vision of Bob Stowasser, who died May 8 at the age of 87, for the dealership's longevity.
This year's MLB draft was always going to be an important one for the Central Coast.
The area has rarely seen this much local talent become draft eligible at once.
But after two days of selections, none of the players from the 805 that I thought would be selected have been chosen. (Things should pick up on Wednesday, Day 3 of the draft).
A Lompoc taxi driver was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run driving after allegedly striking a child in a crosswalk with his vehicle.
Mathew J. Buell, 30, was taken into custody after allegedly hitting the child, who was pushing his bicycle alongside his grandmother, in a crosswalk at East Ocean Avenue and E Street and then fleeing the scene.
The child was not seriously hurt, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
The incident occurred around 10:09 a.m. Buell is alleged to have left the scene after the collision and only returned after witnesses caught up to him and convinced him to go back.
After returning, Buell was found to be "very intoxicated," according to Lompoc Police.
Buell's potential charges include driving while impaired causing injury and fleeing the scene of a traffic collision causing injury. Both are felonies. He is being held in the Lompoc Jail.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
The Santa Maria Public Library will show the movie "Won’t You Be My Neighbor?" at 3 p.m. June 10 in Shepard Hall.
This event is free, and no tickets are required.
The film, rated PG-13, is an exploration of the life, lessons and legacy of Fred Rogers, the iconic children’s television host.
Seating is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Free freshly popped popcorn will also be served.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Joe Suh, senior area manager for the U.S. Small Business Administration, will be the featured speaker during a luncheon hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 20, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1201 North H St.
The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $23 for chamber members and $28 for nonmembers.
Guests can register online at http://bit.ly/luncheonjune2019, by calling 805-736-4567 or by visiting the chamber office at 111 South I St. The deadline to register is Friday, June 14.
Suh is expected to lead a one-hour introductory seminar covering a range of topics, including tools to help start, grow or recover a small business.
As the nation’s go-to resource and voice for small businesses, the Small Business Administration provides counseling, capital, contracting and disaster recovery expertise and assistance for the more than 30 million small businesses in the nation.
California officially gave its blessing to coffee this week, declaring the beverage does not pose a "significant" cancer risk.
The rule, proposed a year ago by regulators, means coffee won't have to carry ominous warnings that the beverage may be bad for you.
The state took the rare move after a Los Angeles judge found Starbucks Corp. and other companies failed to show that benefits from drinking coffee outweighed risks from a byproduct of the roasting process.
