Lompoc leaders are planning to spruce up some of the city’s parks with millions of dollars in state grant funds, and community members are encouraged to let them know what types of upgrades they’d like to see.
City officials are preparing to apply for up to $10 million from the state’s Proposition 68 fund to provide updates at Johns-Manville and Pioneer parks. Prop 68 is a $4 billion bond referendum that was passed by California voters in June 2018 to fund park projects, among other things, in low-income neighborhoods.
Lompoc will seek $4 million to $5 million for each of those two parks, according to Lompoc Recreation Manager Mario Guerrero Jr. The deadline to apply for that funding is Aug. 5. If the grant applications are approved, the city could receive the money as soon as January, Guerrero said.
A heat advisory issued Tuesday for the Cuyama Valley may be a portent of things to come this week for all of Santa Barbara County, where forecasters say temperatures should be above normal at least through Sunday.
The National Weather Service’s Cuyama Valley heat advisory called for Tuesday temperatures ranging from 95 to 106 degrees, and those are forecast to continue Wednesday.
Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management advised Cuyama area residents to “drink more fluids, stay out of the sun and in air-conditioning if possible, and check on your family and neighbors.”
Babe Ruth Baseball: Five Cities cruises to its second win at Pacific Southwest Regional, clobbering South Reno 11-0
This group has been together for years. The Five Cities 14U All-Stars are also prospering together.
"I've been playing with these guys since I was 8 years old," said Five Cities second baseman-pitcher Mikey Afzali Tuesday after the host Five Cities Youth baseball squad moved to 18-0 on the year.
Host Five Cities cruised to an 11-0 win over South Reno, the Nevada state champion, in a Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament winner's bracket game on Porter Field at the Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande Tuesday. The game was called after the top of the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.
Following its first hiatus in 43 years, the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club’s annual dog shows will return to Ryon Park this week with a new-look event that has already surpassed the expectations of some of the lead organizers.
The event will kick off with specialty shows on Thursday and Friday and then wrap up with its all-breed shows and the return of obedience and rally trials on Saturday and Sunday. This week’s competitions will represent a comeback for the Lompoc shows, which were canceled last year for the first time in the event’s history.
Terry Bearman, the president of the Lompoc Valley Kennel Club, said he was confident in the event’s viability — both this year and in the future — particularly after drawing about 680 dogs for this summer’s shows.
To provide residents with options for lower-cost electricity from carbon-free sources, the Guadalupe City Council on Tuesday narrowly approved a resolution to join Monterey Bay Community Power Authority's community choice energy program.
Community choice energy programs are an alternative to the investor-owned utility that allow local governments to purchase power on behalf of residents and businesses while still receiving transmission and distribution service from the existing utility provider.
On Tuesday, the Council voted 3-0 — council members Eugene Costa Jr. and Gina Rubalcaba abstained — to join MBCP. The two said they felt there needed to be more outreach to residents before joining.
A program that aims to identify current and future leaders of the Lompoc Valley, and to help cultivate leadership skills, is seeking members for its 2019-20 class.
Applications for Leadership Lompoc Valley, a program of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Bureau, are being accepted through Aug. 19.
In the two-year program, participants will explore Lompoc and network with local leaders through a series of nine hands-on topics days, held monthly between October and May, covering topics such as: Public safety, local government, media and communications, education, business and economics, and military and aerospace.
An elderly male driver who was critically injured last Friday after his minivan struck a parked tractor on Highway 1 has died, the California Highway Patrol announced Monday.
Warner Deutschman, 83, of Orcutt was identified Monday as the driver of the Kia Sedona that veered off the highway and into the stationary farming equipment.
His wife, Shirley, 81, sustained moderate injuries in the crash.
Just before 6 p.m. Friday, crews from the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria Fire departments responded to reports of a crash on Highway 1, about a mile and a half west of Black Road.
According to the CHP, Deutschman's Kia veered left from the southbound lane and onto the dirt shoulder of the northbound lane.
The Kia continued to travel on the shoulder until its left front side collided with the unoccupied tractor. Both vehicles sustained major damage as a result of the crash.
Both Deutschman and his wife were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center by AMR ambulance.
Highway 1 was closed in both directions for roughly 25 minutes following the crash.
A Lompoc juvenile was sentenced to eight years in custody on Tuesday for his role in a March shooting that allegedly injured a rival gang member.
Damien Davis, 17, was charged with attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and first-degree robbery for a March 3 attack on Rene Daniel Ramirez. On June 20, after originally pleading not guilty and denying all allegations and enhancements, Davis pleaded no contest to assault and admitted to the special allegation — that the attack was committed for the benefit of the Six Deuce Brims, one of Lompoc's criminal street gangs.
The attempted murder and robbery charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, according to court documents.
Lions Club to host pancake breakfast fundraiser
The Vandenberg Village Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Applebee’s, 621 W. Central Ave.
The cost will be $10 per meal. Proceeds will benefit Lompoc Valley community service projects, according to the Lions Club. Attendees are also encouraged to bring used eyeglasses, which the Lions Club will be collecting to recycle to people in need.
For meal tickets or more information, contact Lions Bill and Kathy Cady at 805-733-3249 or at billkathy88@yahoo.com. Tickets will also be available at the door during the event.
