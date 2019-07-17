A cap on the amount of cannabis cultivation in the county equal to the acreage in applications received as of July 9 was approved Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors after a wide-ranging discussion of numerous related issues.
The board also put pressure on cannabis growers to institute odor control by requiring it during business license processing, pulling exemptions for those without odor control after Labor Day and taking civil action against cultivation operations where the odor is deemed a nuisance.
Land use applications and business license permits will be processed at the same time and operators in the Carpinteria Agricultural Overlay area will be placed on an eligibility list for business licenses after their land use entitlement is determined, the board decided.
Part II: A look at John Leo Dato's style in the ring as his perfect record, and a chance at boxing stardom, are on the line in Las Vegas
John Leo Dato is a brawler.
The Filipino featherweight is an aggressive fighter who likes to deliver as many punches as he takes.
Tony Ojeda, one of Dato's two trainers, has spent the last few months trying to craft Dato into a more refined fighter.
The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday released multiple proposed modifications to the federal H-2A guest worker program, a federal initiative numerous agricultural producers on the Central Coast have utilized to meet their labor needs.
The proposed changes would reportedly streamline the application process and amend protections for domestic workers, according to the proposal.
The Labor Department will accept comments on the nearly 500-page proposal for 60 days, until mid-September.
Despite concerns from neighbors about traffic and construction, the Santa Maria City Council approved a 58-home subdivision in southeast part of the city Tuesday night.
The project calls for 58 single-family homes and a basin and open space area to be built on a 13.2-acre lot off of Santa Maria Way, wedged in between Valley Christian Academy and an existing subdivision. The density of the project is 4.4 units per acre.
The City Council also unanimously approved a settlement with Santa Barbara-based landlord Dario Pini, who owns nine properties in Santa Maria that have accumulated thousands of code violations for insect infestations, plumbing leaks, electrical hazards, unpermitted construction and water intrusion, among other issues.
A pilot suffered only a minor injury after his plane crashed Monday night in a field near the Lompoc Airport.
The small single-prop plane crashed just east of the Lompoc Airport, which is located at 1700 North H St., around 9:15 p.m.
The pilot, who was not named in an incident report from the Lompoc Police Department, was the only person on board the plane and escaped on his own with only a minor scratch to his hand.
“The pilot appears to have been on approach to land at the airport when the crash occurred,” read a portion of a statement from the Lompoc Police Department. “Other than the plane, there was no other property damage. Northbound traffic on H Street was temporarily closed but has since been reopened.”
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were advised of the incident and will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.
Despite promises from state leaders that the first two years of community college education will be free for California students, students returning to Hancock College this fall for their second year will still be faced with a bill.
Funding for the California College Promise, which was established in 2017 after former Gov. Jerry Brown signed Assembly Bill 19, was expanded by Gov. Gavin Newsom's recently adopted state budget. While some districts plan to use their allocation of the roughly $85 million fund to waive two years of fees for first time full-time students, Hancock College President Kevin Walthers said the college will only provide fee waivers for the first year.
Back to being a Brave: Lompoc High lures Hancock College defensive coordinator Ricky Aguilar to football staff
Another Lompoc Brave has come back to the campus – this time to solidify the football coaching staff.
And Ricky Aguilar is returning after a lengthy stint in the college coaching game.
The 2001 Lompoc High graduate is the latest to join the Braves, confirming his decision with the Lompoc Record on Friday.
Motorcyclist killed in crash identified
A motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area was identified Tuesday as 18-year-old Alan Chernitskiy by California State Parks officials.
Chernitskiy was following another rider at an unknown speed just east of Competition Hill about 3:20 p.m. when he went off a 30-foot dune, became separated from his motorcycle and struck the ground.
Bystanders and then emergency personnel performed CPR on Chernitskiy for more than 20 minutes before he was declared dead at the scene.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, officials said.
The southbound on-ramp to Highway 101 at Price Street in Pismo Beach will be closed Wednesday from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Caltrans.
Motorists may detour to the southbound onramp at Price Street near Dinosaur Caves Park, a Caltrans spokesman said.
Lompoc Police Officer Eric Andreasen was recognized last month by the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Southern California Region for being the department’s top arresting officer for impaired drivers this past year.
Andreasen was recognized June 19 during this year’s Law Enforcement and Prosecutor Recognition Luncheon at the Spanish Hills Country Club in Camarillo.
At the luncheon, several law enforcement officers from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties were acknowledged for their efforts to stop DUIs.
This year marked the 19th that Andreasen has been honored by MADD for his DUI enforcement efforts, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Andreasen, who has been with the Lompoc Police Department for 27 years, was accompanied at last month's luncheon by Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani.
MADD is a nonprofit organization in the United States and Canada that seeks to stop drunken driving, support those affected by drunken driving, prevent underage drinking, and strive for stricter impaired driving policy, whether that impairment is caused by alcohol or any other drug.
Heartbreak hit the two area teams still playing in the Little League season Tuesday night.
Lompoc Little League, playing in the 12-year-old Section One Tournament in Goleta, lost to Moorpark 4-0 Tuesday in an elimination game, ending the District 65's season.
Northside Little League, playing in the 11-year-old Section One Tournament, lost a thriller to Goleta Valley South, falling 12-9, in Thousand Oaks.
The Lompoc High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year class reunion over the weekend of Aug. 30 through Sept. 1.
Anyone who would like to attend or receive more information about the event is encouraged to visit www.lompochigh1969.com, call Jan at 805-736-9495 or call Linda at 805-736-5572.
