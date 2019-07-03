The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will continue serving as the police department for four cities after the Board of Supervisors approved the contracts Tuesday but not before questions were raised about subsidies and cost recovery.
Meeting in Santa Barbara, supervisors voted 5-0 to approve the contracts for law enforcement services in Buellton, Solvang, Goleta and Carpinteria for a term of four years, with one two-year extension allowed.
Approval of the contracts was included on the administrative agenda consisting of items usually approved in a single vote without comment, but both a member of the public and 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam asked to have it pulled for discussion.
Lompoc’s annual Old Town Market series is set to return this week, and local families — including their four-legged companions — are invited to help kick off this year’s festivities.
The summer street fair will once again take over the 100 block of South H Street from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5. The series will continue with events during that same three-hour block each Friday through Aug. 16. This Friday’s festivities will include the return of the free Family Dog Show, an event in which community members can bring their dogs to show off their talents and compete for prizes.
The Old Town Market is coordinated each summer by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Chamber CEO Amber Wilson said she’s looking forward to another festive summer.
More support for English learners and expanded learning opportunities are planned for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District in the coming school year, according to the latest update to the district's Local Control Accountability Plan, or LCAP.
Adopted at the start of the 2017-18 school year, board members last week approved the latest and final update to the three-year plan alongside the district's $222 million operating budget.
The more than 300-page document outlines specific goals, actions and expenditures to help district administrators monitor progress and student outcomes.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department has scheduled a variety of free activities throughout July to celebrate Parks Make Life Better Month.
The month is meant is celebrate the social and health benefits of using parks, facilities and recreation programs.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is flying daily wildfire detection patrols across thousands of miles of its service area, including a route that extends from Solvang along the coastal mountains to Vacaville, a company spokesman said.
This marks the sixth year for the aerial patrols designed to assist the U.S. Forest Service, Cal Fire and local fire agencies with early detection of smoke and flames to allow a quicker response, the spokesman said.
“Given the continued and growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires, we are committed to further reduce wildfire risks and help keep our customers and the communities we serve safe,” said Sumeet Singh, PG&E vice president of the Community Wildfire Safety Program.
Outgoing 30th Space Wing Commander Col. Michael Hough was honored by the city of Santa Maria and the Santa Maria Rotary Club when he spoke at the organization's meeting Tuesday in the Historic Santa Maria Inn.
After Hough discussed Vandenberg Air Force Base and the future of the U.S. Space Command, he received a standing ovation from club members and a city proclamation from Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino.
A Santa Maria man and woman who were allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance while in a car with a 6-month-old baby were arrested Monday in Orcutt on suspicion of child endangerment and drug-related offenses, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 4:30 p.m., deputies were alerted by a concerned homeowner who called to report a suspicious vehicle with two occupants near the intersection of Kit Way and Glines Avenue, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Deputies responded and contacted the couple, later identified as Justin Dacanay and Alondra Oliva, both 23, of Santa Maria.
Deputies found a 6-month-old baby in the car, and after further investigation arrested Dacanay and Oliva on suspicion of child endangerment and drug-related offenses.
Oliva may face an additional charge of resisting or delaying a peace officer.
Dacanay and Oliva were transported and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000 for each suspect.
Child Welfare Services took custody of the baby for a drug-endangered child investigation and follow-up medical care at the hospital, Hoover said.
Although the U.S. Air Force has yet to select a headquarters for its planned U.S. Space Command operation, military leaders have revealed that one of the new command’s major components will be housed at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The 14th Air Force personnel located at VAFB are slated to become a dual-purposed staff under the Combined Force Space Component Command.
Through the new component, personnel at Vandenberg will support the U.S. Space Command by providing the United States and its allies with space-related services — like GPS tracking and missile warnings — to help with ground-based missions.
Vitalant had never set up a blood donation drive during the summer at Hancock College until Tuesday came along.
But recent incidents at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area helped prompt the nonprofit blood supply organization in Santa Maria to seek blood donations on the eve of the Fourth of July.
“There are people out on those dunes flipping over and driving into the water — doing that stuff,” said seven-year Vitalant employee Mark Eichenberg, who manned the donation booth. “[The blood] can go there.”
The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 2017 movie “Wonder Woman,” rated PG-13, at 3 p.m. July 15.
The screening — which will take place in Shepard Hall — is free, and no tickets are required.
Two injured in Tuesday night collision near Los Olivos
Two Santa Barbara County men were injured Monday near Los Olivos in a traffic collision that left an 18-year-old with multiple bone fractures, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 7 p.m., the CHP responded to a report of a collision involving two Ford pickup trucks on Refugio Road, south of Roblar Avenue, an agency spokesman said.
Upon arrival, CHP officers found one of the trucks had begun to burn and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames before they reached the driver, 18-year-old Nathan Crandall of Santa Ynez.
Crandall was later extricated from the pickup by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Crandall was airlifted by CalSTAR helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and was found to have suffered major injuries, including a fractured left femur, shoulder and arm.
The second driver, 21-year-old Luca Bandinu of Santa Barbara, received minor injuries and sought treatment at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, the CHP spokesman said, adding drugs and alcohol don't appear to be involved.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Kelly Valdez or Officer Kevin McCool with the Buellton Area CHP office at 805-688-5551.
Medicare beneficiaries in Santa Barbara County are being warned about a genetic testing scam, as well as a cancer screening scam, by the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging.
“The genetic testing scam is offered as a ‘free’ test but isn’t free and may not be necessary,” said Barry Jay Marks, chairman of the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council.
“Genetic testing needs to be ordered by your primary physician and be ‘medically necessary,’” he added.
Marks said scammers may approach seniors at senior centers or senor living facilities or may call Medicare beneficiaries and encourage them to have genetic testing or cancer screenings.
The offer will include a free test kit and a request that it be returned with the recipients insurance information, which will allow the scammers to bill Medicare for thousands of dollars of unnecessary tests.
California Senior Medicare Patrol advises seniors to never give their DNA to a stranger, beware of those who promise tests are 100% covered by Medicare and look for charges on Medicare summary notice statements for tests not ordered by a doctor.
For more information, contact Marks or Julie Posada, the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program manager, at 805-928-5663 or, toll-free, 800-434-0222.