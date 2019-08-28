China’s first Costco warehouse store opened Tuesday in Shanghai with a variety of goods available for sale, including 90 crates of Santa Maria Valley-grown strawberries.
Watsonville-based California Giant Berry Farms spent the last week working to ensure Chinese shoppers would have fresh Santa Maria strawberries on the shelves of the Shanghai store, which was closed early on Tuesday after large crowds clogged the aisles and caused traffic jams nearby.
Juanita Vega, office coordinator and southern region food safety coordinator for California Giant, said the company had a week’s notice to prepare for the inspections and obtain the phytosanitary certificates needed to export their berries to China.
In the earliest days of the organization that eventually became the Lompoc Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, the group’s members would gather to mend linens and sew bandages for the medical facility and to provide fresh fruit and vegetables for patients.
While a lot has changed since those days, the nonprofit still is pushing forward with the same mission: To aid and support the Lompoc Valley’s most prominent hospital.
The Lompoc Hospital Women’s Auxiliary celebrated its 75th anniversary with a banquet Saturday night that included recognitions of current and past members and acknowledgments of the organization’s accomplishments since it first met — under its initial moniker as the Women’s Auxiliary of the Lompoc Community Hospital — on Aug. 22, 1944.
The processes of shutting down electrical service to certain areas during high wildfire risk conditions were outlined by representatives of two utilities Tuesday at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting, but the issue is scheduled to come back to answer a number of questions raised by the board and public.
Questions include whether power can be restored for short periods in dayslong shutdowns and how the utilities are publicizing the program, getting residents to update their contact information and assembling lists of those with special medical needs.
Other questions raised include how many additional stations and cameras are being added in the county to monitor weather conditions, what infrastructure improvements the utilities are making and what mitigation measures are being considered for the unique conditions in Cuyama Valley.
A Guadalupe man who parachuted into France the night before D-Day and was with Gen. George S. Patton’s tanks at the Battle of the Bulge was honored Tuesday as San Luis Obispo County’s veteran of the month for August.
Former Staff Sgt. Bindo Stasi Grasso received the resolution of recognition from 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, who nominated him for the honor, noting he was a “member of the Greatest Generation who fought in the most significant war in human history in not one but two of the most consequential battles in the annals of the American military … .”
Grasso is the last surviving member of his group of three paratroopers, known as the Pathfinders, who dropped in behind enemy lines to pave the way for the D-Day invasion that marked the turning point of World War II.
Less than a year after rededicating its World War I Monument, the Lompoc Museum now is ready to unveil the completely repaired and updated memorial.
Museum leaders are planning to reveal the new-look monument during a ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the outdoor plaza on the museum property at 200 South H St. Light refreshments will be served, and the museum is slated to open early that day for viewing of a special exhibit titled “Lompoc Goes to War.”
The updated World War I Monument, which was initially erected by the Lompoc Civic Club in 1924, is the result of three years of fundraising and programming led by officials at the Lompoc Museum and members of the Rancho Purisima Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The two organizations evenly split the $51,000 cost of the project.
The Solvang City Council on Monday tabled discussion on appeals from two cannabis dispensaries that were denied retail licenses.
The council voted on a tentative date of Oct. 14 to hear the appeals by owners of Fristaden Wellness and Mountain View Elemental Wellness, who were denied licenses to place medical cannabis dispensaries on a single parcel in the west end of the city in the commercial district.
According to Carina Sayles, a spokeswoman for Beverly Hills-based law firm Margolin and Lawrence, which represents Fristaden Wellness, Fristaden Wellness filed for a continuance after the applicant had done the same.
The Cabrillo girls tennis team beat Righetti 11-7 at home in a non-league match Tuesday.
The Conqs jumped out to a 5-1 lead as Kayla Kling won all three of her singles matches with 6-0 scores. The teams played in a CIF Southern Section format with nine singles matches and nine doubles matches. Cabrillo is a Channel League team in the Southern Section. Righetti, a member of the Mountain League, is in the Central Section.
A Santa Maria man who allegedly brandished a knife after stealing from a downtown store was arrested Monday by Santa Maria Police.
Around 5:40 p.m., police officers responded to a call about a robbery in the 500 block of East Boone Street, said Lt. Terry Flaa.
The victim reported that the suspect, 33-year-old Daniel Sarabia, entered the store, picked up several items and left without paying, Flaa said. The victim then confronted Sarabia, who brandished a knife and threatened violence against the victim.
The victim then returned to the store and called the police, Flaa said. Sarabia was able to flee with the property.
Officers located Sarabia near the intersection of Broadway and Cook Street, Flaa said. He was found in possession of both the knife and stolen property.
Sarabia was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery. His bail was set at $100,000.
Arroyo Grande's girls water polo team had not lost in more than 100 league games. That streak was in jeopardy Tuesday.
Haley Ayers plucked the streak out of jeopardy.
Righetti goalkeeper Ella Hood was caught in traffic away from the goal early in the third quarter of overtime. Ayers, from about four meters away and dead center from the net, got to to the loose ball and fired in a golden goal at the 2:34 mark, giving Arroyo Grande a 9-8 win at Rob Knight Pool on the Righetti campus.
This league and season opener between the Arroyo Grande and Righetti boys water polo teams was tight early.
As the second quarter went along, it wasn't tight anymore.
Righetti out-scored Arroyo Grande 5-1 in the second quarter, turning what was a 3-2 advantage into an 8-3 halftime lead, and the Warriors defeated the Eagles 16-9 at Rob Knight Pool on the Righetti campus Tuesday.
Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program will hold its annual Cowboy Ball on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Dr. Gary and Lisa Novatt’s 'Happy N Ranch' property in Buellton. The fundraising event is the organization's annual major fundraiser, and this year marks 30 years of offering the local community the power of healing through horses.
Its founders — and the people who helped make the program possible such as Mary Ann Evans, Ph.D, Tina McEnroe, Lorraine Bettaglia, David Hunsicker, Judy Adams, Dr. Ben Bramsen, Christie Barrack, among many others — will be honored at the event.
Proceeds from the Cowboy Ball allow the nonprofit to provide scholarships to low-income special-needs students. The program treats all ages from very young riders to seniors diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.
Laura Capps, a member of the Santa Barbara Unified School Board, announced Tuesday her candidacy for the 1st District seat on the County Board of Supervisors, challenging incumbent Das Williams.
A Santa Barbara native, Capps attended local schools before earning degrees at the University of California, Berkeley, and the London School of Economics.
She is the daughter of former U.S. Reps. Lois and Walter Capps.
Capps will face off against Williams for the 1st District seat, which includes the southern part of the South Coast, along with Carpinteria and the Cuyama Valley.
Williams, a former state Assemblyman and Santa Barbara City Councilman, was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2016.
Capps began her public service career in the Clinton White House, where she worked as an aide to George Stephanopoulos, then a senior White House adviser, and as a speechwriter for President Bill Clinton.
Later, Capps served as Sen. Ted Kennedy’s communications director and a senior aide to Sen. John Kerry in his 2004 presidential campaign.
The California primary election is on March 3, 2020, and the general election is on Nov. 3, 2020.
