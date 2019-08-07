To address the lack of inpatient beds for mental health patients in the North County area, Marian Regional Medical Center is aiming to create a crisis stabilization unit and expand outpatient services.
Santa Maria has no psychiatric beds for inpatient care, meaning community members in need have to be sent to Santa Barbara or farther to get treatment, said Dr. David Ketelaar, immediate past president-medical staff at Marian.
Countywide, there are eight beds per 100,000 residents while the current recommendation is 50 beds per 100,000 residents.
Hundreds of Santa Maria residents turned out to Preisker Park on Tuesday as part of a nationwide movement organized to bring communities together with their first responders.
Held annually on the first Tuesday in August, National Night Out celebrates community policing and positive partnerships between civilians and local law enforcement.
Some cities hosted barbecues for residents and first responders, while others organized block parties or street festivals.
Everyone knows about all the work players and coaches put in to get ready for the high school football season.
But we here at Lee Central Coast Newspapers are grinding, too.
While we won't win or lose any games this fall, we do want to bring our readers and viewers the best coverage week in and week out, as the coaches say. Of course, we're going to take it one game at a time, too.
The 25-mile distance separating the Pioneer Valley High School soccer fields from the Vandenberg Air Force Base complex where SpaceX launches its Falcon 9 rocket doesn't matter to a group of 20 soon-to-be Santa Maria Valley high school students.
From the sidelines and on the soccer field, incoming freshmen from Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley spent most of their Tuesday afternoon building, rebuilding and launching model rockets as part of a newly developed engineering program.
Held five days before the district's more than 8,000 students return to classes, science teachers who developed the two-day "Rocketing into High School" program say it helps familiarize new students with high school-level coursework and academic standards.
A group of residents, joined by two conservation groups, has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service over a commercial logging project it approved for Los Padres National Forest.
Mountain Communities for Fire Safety filed the suit July 29 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles alleging the Cuddy Valley logging project on 1,200 acres at the base of Mt. Pinos, about 30 miles southeast of New Cuyama, will increase the risk of wildfire to nearby communities.
Los Padres ForestWatch and the John Muir Project subsequently joined the suit, which claims the Forest Service’s approval of the project violated the National Environmental Policy Act and National Forest Management Act.
Righetti's Ryan Delgado has made his college choice.
The class of 2020 right-hander announced on Monday that he has committed to play ball at Cal Baptist University, located in Riverside.
Delgado primarily played third base or shortstop when he wasn't pitching for the Warriors in the 2018 season as they won the Mountain League title outright and made the CIF Central Section Division 1 semifinals.
Need to get ready for 'Back to School'? The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum will help kids clear out the cerebral cobwebs
It's August, summer is starting to wrap up and the new school year is just around the corner for many area students. Get back in the swing of learning with the fun and educational programs at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum.
Follow the link above to find a quick list of programs and events happening at SMVDM this week;
A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing injury to another person following a crash Saturday night near San Luis Obispo, the California Highway Patrol said.
Daniel Pooler, 20, was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with major injuries and subsequently arrested as a result of a three-vehicle collision about 11:30 p.m., according to the CHP report.
Cory Fiscus, 19, of Los Osos also suffered major injuries when he was apparently thrown from his vehicle by the impact and was also taken to Sierra Vista for treatment.
The CHP said Pooler was driving a 2000 Toyota Sienna eastbound at an undetermined speed on Los Osos Valley Road just west of Foothill Boulevard when he allowed the vehicle to drift into the westbound lane directly into the path of a 2002 BMW driven by Marcus Tribelhorn, 49, of Los Osos.
Tribelhorn, who was driving about 55 mph, swerved right to avoid Pooler’s Sienna, but the left rear of the BMW impacted the left rear of the Sienna, which continued east in the westbound lane, the CHP report said.
As Tribelhorn stopped the BMW on the shoulder, the Sienna smashed head-on into a 1995 Toyota 4Runner driven by Fiscus, the CHP said.
Pooler was trapped in the driver’s seat of the Sienna and had to be extricated by fire department personnel, while Fiscus was found lying on the northbound shoulder.
The collision is still under investigation by CHP officers, who asked anyone with information relating to the crash to call Officer R. Fouts through the San Luis Obispo CHP Communications Center at 805-594-8700.
Local teenagers are invited to enjoy music and free food on Friday at an “End-of-Summer Pool Bash” hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety.
The event will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St. It is open to students from seventh to 12th grade.
The pool party will feature a live DJ and free catering from Vaqueras Taco Truck. Admission is free, and lifeguards will be on duty.
The Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety seeks to reduce youth violence via safe and healthy opportunities for youth.
Questions regarding the Mayor’s Task Force’s activities, including the end-of-summer teen pool party, may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth will screen the 2019 superhero film "Captain Marvel," rated PG-13, on Saturday as part of its summer Movies in the Park series.
The screening will take place at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive.
"Captain Marvel" is based on the Marvel Comics character Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes Captain Marvel after Earth is caught in the center of a galactic conflict between two alien civilizations.
The movie begins at dusk, which is approximately 8 p.m.
Movies in the Park are free and family-friendly. Residents are encouraged to invite family and friends and bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks to the screening.
The full summer line-up for Movies in the Park is available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/moviesinthepark.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Today
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High near 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.