A 22-year-old Army soldier was gunned down in Lompoc early Sunday morning, an act that left the community reeling a day later.
Marlon Brumfield was reportedly home while on leave from Germany when he was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of North A Street and East Ocean Avenue. Brumfield was shot multiple times, according to the Lompoc Police Department, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects had been identified as of Monday evening, according to Lompoc Police.
More than 200 acres in the Buellton area were charred Monday afternoon after several small vegetation fires ignited along Highway 101 and quickly spread in windy conditions across the Santa Ynez Valley foothills.
Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Daniel Bertucelli said multiple air takers, engines, dozers and hundreds of firefighters were attacking the fire, and that crews were expected to continue firefighting efforts overnight.
The initial report came around 3:15 p.m., when firefighters responded to a vegetation fire burning along Highway 101 near Buellton. As engines responded, it was determined that there were at least three separate vegetation fires in the area and crews asked for a second alarm to be sounded.
Two stars from the gridiron and a water polo wonder were honored by the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table on Monday.
Santa Maria's Samuel Herrera, for the week of Sept. 2, and Santa Ynez' Anthony Gills were named the Male Athlete of the Week at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.
Righetti senior Quinn McGinty was voted the Round Table's Female Athlete of the Week.
The owner of a Santa Maria gas station will pay more than $15,000 to Santa Barbara County to settle a civil action filed after inspectors found multiple sensors to detect fuel leaks in improperly elevated positions.
In March 2018, inspectors from the Santa Barbara County Certified Unified Program Agency (CUPA) discovered several leak-detection sensors in the underground fuel tank system at Spirit Gasoline had been elevated, a spokesman for the District Attorney's Office said. In an elevated position, the sensors were incapable of detecting a fuel leak at the earliest possible opportunity, as the law requires.
On Monday, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Saleem Patel, owner and operator of Spirit Gasoline, agreed to resolve the civil action by paying civil penalties totaling $15,000 to the county and $1,710 to the CUPA as reimbursement for investigation and enforcement costs.
The city of Solvang and City Manager David Gassaway, who was hired to replace Brad Vidro in April, have reached a mutual agreement on separation effective Monday, Sept. 9. With the separation, the City Council will begin a process to appoint a new city manager, according to a release from the city.
“I have enjoyed my time in this wonderful community. During my tenure, the City Council and I were able to set the stage for a new course in Solvang’s rich history. I wish the City Council success as they lead change for the community,” Gassaway said in a statement.
Mayor Ryan Toussaint stated that the separation had nothing to do with performance, “Mr. Gassaway brings a lot of talent to the table with his knowledge and work ethic. The City Council has a different direction for the community and we mutually agreed that a separation would allow the City Council to achieve its desired outcomes. We wish David well and thank him for his time in Solvang.”
Scores of low-riders, bombs and custom cars will be showcased Saturday in Santa Maria at the fifth annual Fiesta Car Show.
Hosted by Santa Maria Foursquare Church, the free, family-friendly event helps raise money for the church’s youth camp program.
The show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be held at 709 N. Curryer St.
A man was stabbed several times "for no apparent reason" Sunday night in northern Santa Maria while standing in a parking lot next to a food truck, a Santa Maria Police spokesman said.
Around 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 800 block of North Broadway, Lt. Terry Flaa said. After arriving, officers discovered the victim lying in the parking lot next to a food truck.
An investigation revealed the victim was standing next to the food truck when he was attacked by two men for no apparent reason, Flaa said. The suspects then fled.
Both suspects appeared to be Hispanic males in their late teens to early 20s, Flaa said.
The victim sustained several stab wounds and was subsequently airlifted to Cottage Hospital. As of early Monday morning, his condition was stable.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.
The Lompoc Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who stole a power tool from Home Depot late last month.
Around 11:20 a.m. Aug. 29, the suspect went into Home Depot and was captured on tape stealing from the store, a police spokesman said. The suspect then fled on a bicycle.
The suspect is a white male around 30 to 35 years old. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, black knee-length shorts and thin-framed prescription glasses.
Those with information are asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
To honor those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and recognize Americans who continue to protect the nation, the Santa Maria Fire Department will commemorate the 18th anniversary of the attacks with a ceremony at each of the city's five fire stations.
Each of the ceremonies will begin at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.
The commemoration ceremony is modeled after recommended protocols established by the International Fire Service and adopted by the Fire Chiefs of Santa Barbara County, a department spokesman said.
The city's fire stations are located at:
- Fire Station 1, 300 W. Cook St.
- Fire Station 2, 416 W. Carmen Lane
- Fire Station 3, 2305 N. Preisker Lane
- Fire Station 4, 2637 S. College Drive
- Fire Station 5, 1670 E. Donovan Road
Members of the public as well as firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and military personnel are invited to attend, the spokesman said.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department will hold special remembrance ceremonies for the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks and to honor the first responders and nearly 3,000 lives lost Sept. 11, 2001.
The ceremonies also will honor military personnel who have died fighting the terrorists behind the attacks and other terrorist organizations, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer.
Brief ceremonies will be held at each of the 16 County Fire stations at 9 a.m. Wednesday, when a moment of silence will be observed, followed by lowering the flag to half-staff.
The public is welcome to attend any of the ceremonies, Bertucelli said.
County Fire stations in the North County are:
• Station 21 at 335 Union Ave., Orcutt
• Station 22 at 1600 Tiffany Park Court, Santa Maria
• Station 23 at 5003 Depot Ave., Santa Maria
• Station 24 at 99 Centennial St., Los Alamos
• Station 30 at 1644 Oak St., Solvang
• Station 31 at 168 W. Highway 246, Buellton
• Station 32 at 906 Airport Road, Santa Ynez
• Station 41 at 41 Newsome St., New Cuyama
• Station 51 at 3510 Harris Grade Road, Lompoc
A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday 2017 will stand trial for murder, a Santa Maria Superior Court Judge ruled on Monday.
Despite claims of innocence from his attorney, Judge Gustavo Lavayen determined sufficient evidence exists to hold Jorge Tovar Fernandez, 29, to answer in connection with the death of 28 year-old Elyse Erwin. A separate stalking charge, filed in May by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, was dismissed.
Erwin was found dead in an Orcutt neighborhood April 16, 2017, fatally shot in the parking lot of a friend’s apartment complex. Tovar was later arrested and charged on April 21, 2017, with her special circumstances murder.
