10+ LOCAL stories you need to read for Tuesday, October 8

A softball field near the Minami Center and a Little League baseball diamond at Simas Park are undergoing alterations.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is currently converting both those dirt-covered fields to all-grass surfaces.
The City of Santa Maria hopes the conversions will allow those fields to be used for multiple sports, such as soccer, football or even lacrosse, along with baseball or softball, instead of just being one-sport surfaces.
Four singers helped bring Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” to life Monday during a Noontime Opera concert at Santa Maria Public Library’s Shepard Hall.
The free concert, which drew more than 50 spectators, was one of 21 similar events that take place at libraries in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties each year.
Monday’s performance featured singers from Opera Santa Barbara’s Chrisman Studio Artists, which is made up of soprano Julia Metzler, mezzo-soprano Kelly Guerra, tenor Chandler Johnson and baritone John Allen Nelson.
Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyard will host “A Conversation with Richard Sanford” on Oct. 19, 11 a.m. - noon. Sanford, a Santa Barbara County wine country legend, will share his stories about the pioneering years of California wine and the future of winegrowing.
This talk will be moderated by Matt Kettmann, a contributing editor for Wine Enthusiast, and held under the trees at the Alma Rosa Ranch where Richard and his wife, Thekla, have lived since 1983. They planted the first certified organic vineyard in Santa Barbara County, according to an Alma Rosa spokesperson.
Sanford is known for being one of California’s earliest proponents of Pinot Noir and the first to plant the varietal in Santa Barbara County in 1971. He helped to establish the Sta. Rita Hills appellation and has made many contributions to the world of wine for which he was inducted into the Vintner Hall of Fame in 2012.
Jim Vreeland Ford in Buellton settled Monday for more than $100,000 in damages with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for alleged environmental offenses.
In a civil complaint filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Sept. 4, the District Attorney’s Office alleged Vreeland Ford violated three environmental protection statutes.
In the complaint, Vreeland Ford was accused of violating the Hazardous Waste Control Law by not properly labeling hazardous waste containers and not training personnel in the proper management of hazardous waste.
A truck driver hauling celery who was killed on Friday in a three-car collision along Highway 1 west of Orcutt wasn't wearing his seat belt, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Just before noon Friday, the driver of a gray Toyota sedan pulled out from the entrance to Rancho Maria Golf Club and in front of the truck as it headed northbound at an undetermined rate of speed along Highway 1, causing the truck to swerve and overturn, spilling its cargo, according to CHP Officer David Medina.
A Volkswagen Jetta heading southbound on Highway 1 couldn’t avoid the crash and overturned in a ditch several dozen yards north of the golf course entrance.
Santa Maria police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot to death in the western part of the city Sunday afternoon.
Just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of West Main Street and found Jose Gonzalez Medina, of Santa Maria, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a police spokesman said. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.
There have been no arrests made and the case is still under investigation, the spokesman said.
The Santa Maria Police Department asks that anyone with information call 805-928-3781, ext. 2278, and ask to speak with a detective. Anonymous tips can be left at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
Though they've logged countless hours on the tennis court or soccer pitch over the years, St. Joseph's Katelynn Haskell and Hancock's Bryan Gomez had never won the Round Table Athlete of the Week award.
Until Monday, that is.
Haskell, a senior on the St. Joseph High girls tennis team, and Gomez, a freshman at Hancock who graduated from Santa Maria High in 2018, were honored as Athlete of the Week honors at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.
In support of People Helping People's (PHP) 19th annual Dine, Taste, and Donate program that helps fill “empty bowls,” select Santa Ynez Valley restaurants will donate a portion of their gross proceeds from breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner on Thursday, Oct. 17, and tasting rooms will do so on Friday, Oct. 18.
The annual event helps PHP to deliver more than 260,000 pounds of food each year that feeds more than 1,100 individuals in the Santa Ynez and Los Alamos valleys.
“I know that it seems inconceivable that in our beautiful and wealthy region, children and their parents go to sleep hungry,” said Dean Palius, CEO at PHP. “Yet, that is in fact the case. County statistics show that one in five individuals, including many of our neighbors, suffer from food insecurity, not knowing at some time each month, where their next meal will come from. Clients that come to PHP to request food include a growing number of seniors living on small fixed incomes and those working in the hospitality and agricultural industries struggling to make ends meet."
Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada will address upcoming changes taking place at Perlman Park and the rest of the city during a Wednesday meeting at the Historic Santa Maria Inn.
Hosted by Santa Maria Valley Beautiful, the meeting will be held at noon in the Ranchero Room.
The nonprofit organization has promoted beautification efforts throughout the Valley since 1963.
Those planning to attend should RSVP to SMVB President Cyrina Marie Brogoitti at 805-354-9555.
An upcoming performance by the Moscow Ballet dance troupe at Chumash Casino Resort has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict.
Moscow Ballet was scheduled to perform “The Great Russian Nutcracker” on Friday, Nov. 8 in the resort’s Samala Showroom.
All tickets purchased with a credit card will be refunded within 5-7 business days.
NatureTrack of Los Alamos, an outdoor field trip nonprofit organization, has announced it will assume the sponsorship role of this year's Los Olivos Day in the Country 5k Run and Kid’s Mile, slated for Saturday, Oct. 19.
According to NatureTrack’s Founder and Executive Director Sue Eisaguirre, after a 26-year run as sponsors, Platinum Performance has passed the baton onto to NatureTrack, whose volunteer team will oversee the popular race.
“We're proud and thrilled to be the new host sponsor ... The opportunity to host this great annual community event aligns perfectly with our overarching mission to get kids — and adults — outdoors to play, explore, learn and in this case, run or walk!” said Eisaguirre.
A drill to practice deploying oil booms on the ocean is scheduled for Wednesday near Goleta by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a spokesman said.
County Fire, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Oil Spill Prevention and Response and U.S. Coast Guard personnel will deploy the booms in response to the mock release of oil in the Goleta Beach area, said Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The drill using County Fire resources and water rescue equipment is designed to maintain proficiency and multiagency collaboration in responding to oil spills, Bertucelli said.
Fire equipment will be at the scene for the duration of the drill from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but no road or beach closures are planned, he said.
In a matchup of two undefeated Ocean League golf teams, the Knights came out on top.
St. Joseph (9-0 Ocean League), hosting Nipomo in a big league showdown, handed the Titans their first league loss with a 254-278 win at the Santa Maria Country Club Monday.
There was a little bit of drama, though the St. Joseph players may not have been aware.
