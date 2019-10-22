10+ LOCAL stories you need to read for Tuesday, October 22

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host its 18th annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls fundraiser Wednesday to fight hunger in the Santa Maria Valley.
The event, which will have seatings at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., will be held at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St. Empty Bowls is the only annual Foodbank fundraising event held in Santa Maria.
For $25, attendees will get to select a handcrafted ceramic bowl, enjoy a meal of gourmet soup and bread and take the bowl home as a reminder that the purpose of the event is to secure food for hungry people in the community. The handcrafted bowls are donated by local artists and ceramics students from Hancock College.
A suspect wanted for an Oct. 6 homicide in Santa Maria was arrested in Mexico on Saturday and extradited to the United States on Monday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Juan Carlos Hernandez, 29, was arrested in the city of Guadalajara and brought back to Los Angeles, where Santa Maria Police Department detectives took him into custody on Monday, according to Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz.
The department received assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Office.
Hernandez is wanted on suspicion of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jose Gonzales Medina, of Santa Maria, in front of 805 Tacos, located in the 1000 block of West Main Street.
Hernandez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant for homicide.
Ruiz didn't provide details on how law enforcement tracked Hernandez but said that information will be released in the future.
Santa Maria High runner Yair Torres has the school record in the three-mile run.
He may set a Round Table record for number of Athlete of the Week wins.
On Monday, Torres, a junior on the Saints cross country team, was named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Athlete of the Week during the luncheon held at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.
Sixty-nine-year-old Orcutt resident Guy Cravath was part of the U.S. Coast Guard's search-and-rescue program before his profession became the domain of the highly-elite.
That was when the Coast Guard used hoists with baskets to pluck distressed boaters from the water, rather than rescue swimmers.
The year was 1968, and military service was the last thing on Cravath’s mind during the height of the Vietnam War. But Cravath wasn’t a great student in high school and so his father encouraged him to enlist in the Coast Guard out of Long Beach, his hometown.
More than 1,000 people and 100 area restaurants, wineries, wine tasting rooms, breweries, distilleries and entertainment venues participated in the food, wine and experiential event “Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley: The First Course in Food, Wine, and Experiences,” prompting organizers to call the inaugural event a success.
"We had over 1,200 attendees for the entire 4-day lineup, including Grape Stomp and Sideways events," said Danielle Laudon Ruse, vice president of marketing for Visit the Santa Ynez Valley, adding that further details and event statistics would soon be tallied and released to the public.
Kicking off the six-town, four-day festivities was a Thursday evening open-air dinner seated at a lengthy communal table in Los Alamos' Ferrini Park, which featured the fanciful creations of local chefs and restaurateurs.
An assortment of new businesses are expected to set up shop in Santa Maria in the coming months, including a Mountain Mike’s Pizza and Hampton Inn.
On the north side of Santa Maria, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is poised to occupy the space that once was home to Blaze Pizza at 1729 N. Broadway.
The restaurant, which is currently hiring employees, will be the first Central Coast location for the pizza chain that was established 41 years ago in Palo Alto. The closest Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Santa Maria is in Bakersfield.
A 25-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested for attempted murder after ramming into a patrol vehicle and injuring an officer early Sunday following a high-speed pursuit from Highway 246 to Santa Maria that reached speeds of nearly 100 mph.
Anthony Michael Zuniga, who was originally wanted on a felony warrant linked to a separate pursuit a week ago, was arrested in the 700 block of East Oak Street, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Nate Totorica.
Police initially located Zuniga driving a maroon Chevy Blazer in the area of West Chapel and North Lincoln streets on Saturday night. An officer attempted a traffic stop, but Zuniga allegedly evaded police and initiated a pursuit, according to Totorica. The officer stopped pursuing Zuniga shortly after 7:30 p.m. as a safety precaution.
Later in the evening, Totorica said, police located the vehicle parked on the side of the road in a different location in the city and attempted to make contact with Zuniga, who was inside the vehicle.
Zuniga allegedly smashed into a Santa Maria Police Department patrol vehicle, causing minor injuries to an officer, and drove away.
Totorica said Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials then pinged Zuniga's cellphone and located him in the Lompoc area. They tracked Zuniga to Highway 101, where he headed northbound at speeds approaching 100 mph. Eight sheriff's vehicles and a police helicopter pursued Zuniga, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Zuniga exited the Main Street off-ramp in Santa Maria and gave himself up less than a mile away after being located, Totorica said.
Patrol units from the Santa Maria Police Department weren't involved in the final pursuit but arrived on scene at its conclusion and assisted with arrest, he added.
Zuniga was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, evading a police officer and a probation violation. His bail was set at $1 million.
A series of videos has been released by a coalition of legal North County cannabis growers to emphasize their agricultural roots and commitment to science and pesticide-free farming, drum up community support and promote economic vitality, a group spokeswoman said
The videos produced by Good Farmers Great Neighbors can be viewed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UCQsu1fU6h8Bdvk1GWIH-DGg.
"We believe it is our responsibility to share our values and passion for sustainable farming, healthy living and community support with the public at large in Santa Barbara County,” said Sara Rotman, co-chair of Good Farmers Great Neighbors.
The Santa Maria Police Department is in the process of reviewing a cellphone video that recorded the violent arrest of a man following a brief vehicle pursuit on Sunday.
According to Santa Maria Police Cmdr. Marc Schneider, the arrest occurred in a residential part of the city in the area of Barrett Street and Railroad Avenue on Oct. 20.
Schneider said the arrest followed a brief pursuit, which was initiated by a female officer in a marked Santa Maria Police patrol vehicle who observed a driver pass several cars at a stop sign near the corner of Boone Street and Western Avenue.
VOTE - POTW: Cardenas, Royal, Martinez, Kowall, Pu'a, Ogden, Burress, Germani and Montgomery up for Week Eight
Week Eight was wild. WILD. Not only from a win-loss standpoint, but also from a statistical standpoint.
Starting with the team results: Lompoc's 44-game league win streak was snapped. At home by Santa Barbara.
Arroyo Grande slipped past Righetti in a thriller, 27-20 and took a commanding lead in the Mountain League title chase.
For many, moving to a new town is an exciting opportunity to begin a new life chapter. This is particularly true for Erik and Judy Frost, who decided to leave the isolating hustle and bustle of Southern California behind in hopes of becoming a meaningful part of the Santa Maria community.
“In Orange County, everybody got in their car before 7 o’clock in the morning, got on the freeway and drove to work. And you got back at about 7 o’clock at night. So literally all you did at your home was sleep and eat,” said Judy. “When we moved to Santa Maria, we found that the bulk of the community is engaged in that community. And that was what we were looking for. We wanted to live somewhere where we could be engaged and a vital member of the community. Not just somebody who slept there.”
Since their arrival in 1989, Erik and Judy have without a doubt accomplished their goal of becoming active members of the Santa Maria community. In addition to their service with the Allan Hancock College and PCPA, they have held vital leadership roles at the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara County, Dignity Health Pacific Central Coast Health Centers and the Association of California School Administrators.
