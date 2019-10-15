10+ LOCAL stories you need to read for Tuesday, October 15

Representatives of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and local public safety agencies on Monday warned local residents to be prepared for power outages that could last five to seven days if weather conditions necessitate cutting off electrical service.
The warning came during a meeting at the Joseph Centeno Government Administration Building about PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program, which is meant to prevent the utility’s equipment from starting wildfires in hot, windy and dry weather conditions.
The meeting, which drew around 35 people, was held just days after the utility instituted a four-day shutoff affecting nearly a million customers in northern and central California.
The Righetti Warrior Boosters Club is set to host an evening with singer Pryor Baird on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Cottonwood Canyon Winery.
The event will feature three levels of service: A general admission ticket is $39, VIP Gold is $99 and VIP Diamond is $199. The VIP Gold package includes VIP seating, wine and a limited edition T-shirt. The VIP Diamond package features a private pre-concert reception and performance at 5 p.m., which includes win, Chef Rick's hors d'oeuvres, VIP seating at the main convert and limited edition T-shirt.
The event at the Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard is for those 21-and-older.
After the Round Table season began with five straight football players winning the Male Athlete of the Week honor, there's now a growing streak of non-football players taking the honor.
On Monday, at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon held at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt, Santa Ynez water polo standout Henry Allen earned the Male Athlete of the Week honor.
That's the second straight week for the honor to go to an athlete outside of football, the sport that typically dominates the fall Round Table season. Hancock soccer player Bryan Nunez won last week.
The second Central Coast AirFest roared to life Saturday and Sunday bringing aircraft of all types to perform thrilling routines over the Santa Maria Valley sky.
The two-day event drew thousands of spectators to the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Chris Kunkle, who chairs the AirFest planning committee, said organizers were still working on a count but expected it was a little less than the inaugural show, which drew over 15,000 people.
Basketball fans are invited to the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium at 5 p.m. on the Hancock College campus Wednesday as the Bulldogs host their annual "Meet the Bulldogs Night."
The event serves as a way for the fans to get a first look at the 2019-20 Hancock men’s and women’s basketball programs. The event includes a three-point shooting contest, dunk contest and an exhibition showcase.
Fans are invited to attend the event free of charge.
The Knights have been on a roll.
And no Ocean League team has been able to slow them down.
St. Joseph's girls golf team captured its 11th straight league dual on Monday, winning at its home course, the Santa Maria Country Club, in a match against Pioneer Valley.
Waves of classic car enthusiasts and admirers showed up on Saturday for the inaugural "Deuces on 101" roadster non-competitive car show at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton.
More than 150 1932 Ford Roadsters sat on display at the nine-hole golf course, having made the journey from as far away as Canada, Utah, Nevada, Arizona and throughout California.
The dozens of colorful cars glistened under sunny skies, the high-gloss and finish beckoning onlookers to stop by.
SMOOTH going nowhere but up: Area transit has been focusing on seniors, special-needs riders for 45 years
That Cynthia DeLeon has greeted bus passengers on the Guadalupe Flyer for 26 years says a lot about her employer, SMOOTH, Inc.
Since 1974, when John Gudmans suggested the acronym for Santa Maria Valley’s premier bus service, the Santa Maria Organization of Transportation Helpers has provided door-to-door van service, the city’s first bus system, and Guadalupe’s only public transit system to countless seniors, children, people with disabilities and the general public.
“I stay with SMOOTH because they’re good to me; very, very good to me. They haven’t given me a reason to go somewhere else. The riders are awesome. You meet people along the way that you would never otherwise have the opportunity to meet. I still have friends I made 26 years ago,” DeLeon said between pickups.
Santa Maria Civic Theater and Orcutt Community Theater join forces to celebrate the contributions of Meg and Tom Smith, the founders of live theater in the Santa Maria Valley over 60 years ago.
The joint fundraiser with a Hollywood theme features the sounds of Riptide, Santa Maria’s swinging big band, gourmet appetizers and desserts, scenes from some of the many plays the Smiths have been involved with over the years, drawings for items donated by the local business community, a video presentation covering Meg’s Hollywood years, as well as vintage photos and films of her and Tom’s local theater productions.
Step back in time to the 40s and 50s in Tinsel Town. Dress as a Hollywood star from classic movies, don a designer gown or tux and attend a glamorous Hollywood party. Or just come as you are, ready for fun and a swinging good time.
SACRAMENTO — The bell doesn't ring until 8 a.m. at Lincoln High School, but by then freshman Briana Lopez has been awake for hours.
The 14-year-old leaves her house in Northern California at 6:30 each morning so she can get to school for a 7 a.m. marching band practice. On Mondays, she has a second practice after school that does not end until 9 p.m.
"I say, 'You have to go to bed by 9,' but at 10 o'clock she is taking a shower sometimes," said Teresa Favila-Lopez, the teen's mother. "School is insane. It wasn't like that when I was in school."
